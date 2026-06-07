Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Reunite for 'Happy Hours' Premiere Amid Plastic Surgery Speculation

At the 2026 Tribeca Festival, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson premiered their new romantic drama Happy Hours, marking their first on-screen collaboration since Dawson's Creek. Holmes's youthful appearance sparked discussion while both actors reflected on their long friendship and the film's themes of reconnection and modern loneliness.

Katie Holmes continued to stoke plastic surgery speculation on Saturday night as she attended the Happy Hours premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Festival . The 47-year-old actress was joined by co-star Joshua Jackson , also 47, who was previously her co-star on the late 90s teen drama Dawson's Creek .

Holmes displayed a youthful glow on the red carpet as she showed off natural-looking makeup complete with mauve-toned matte lipstick. The filmmaker drew attention to her visage by pulling half of her tousled, shoulder-length brunette locks back. She was clad in a cream-colored satin dress that boasted cap sleeves and a lacy collar. Her look was rounded out with a pair of pointed-toe black heels.

For his part, Jackson was dressed in a navy blue suit and button-up white shirt. He added a pair of black leather loafers and looked typically handsome with a light, grizzled beard. The duo starred as Joey Potter (Holmes) and Pacey Witter (Jackson) on Dawson's Creek more than two decades ago. They reunited to shoot Happy Hours - written and directed by Holmes - in New York City last summer.

The romantic-drama follows divorced photographer Liz and travel writer Andrew, former high school sweethearts who reconnect as adults.

'We hadn't worked together in 25 years, and we've changed a lot,' Holmes told Variety about acting alongside Jackson. 'We also wanted to give ourselves the space to show different sides of ourselves and to not portray these people we're known for.

' Ahead of filming last year, the actress gushed about her friendship with Jackson in an Instagram post, writing: 'I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS. And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship.

' When she more recently posted an Instagram shot of them promoting the film, a fan commented, 'They should be a couple,' which Holmes gave a like. But she clarified to Variety that the love story depicted in Happy Hours is not inspired by her life. Instead, the idea developed following the isolation sown by the pandemic.

'We are seemingly so connected, but we're still so isolated emotionally,' she noted. 'There's dating app fatigue; it's not easy for people to come together. ' Their on-screen chemistry and long-standing friendship have drawn significant public attention. The film marks Holmes's return to directing after her previous work and showcases a matured collaboration between the two actors who became famous alongside each other in the late 1990s.

While Holmes's appearance sparked discussions about cosmetic enhancements, both stars focused the conversation on their creative reunion and the film's themes of reconnection and modern loneliness. The premiere event highlighted not only their fashion choices but also their enduring professional bond and the nostalgic excitement surrounding their pairing again after a quarter-century. The movie Happy Hours thus represents both a personal milestone for Holmes as a filmmaker and a culturally significant moment for fans who grew up with Dawson's Creek.

The narrative explores how people navigate relationships in a digitally connected yet emotionally distant world, a topic Holmes felt compelled to address post-pandemic. Her direction aims to capture authentic emotions and the complexities of adult love, contrasting with the teenage romance that originally made her and Jackson household names. In interviews, both actors emphasized the evolution of their craft and their desire to break free from the iconic characters that defined their early careers.

This project underscores a broader trend in Hollywood where actors from popular 1990s shows are revisiting their creative partnerships with new maturity and artistic perspective. The media's focus on Holmes's potential cosmetic procedures often overshadows substantive artistic endeavors, yet the conversation around her appearance inadvertently amplifies the film's visibility. Ultimately, the Happy Hours premiere served as a platform to discuss both personal and professional rejuvenation, friendship, and the timeless appeal of second-chance romance stories





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