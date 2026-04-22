Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Spark Reunion Rumors After Sweet Social Media Interaction

Dawson's Creek stars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have reignited fan speculation regarding their relationship after a social media interaction and a recent public appearance together.

The Dawson's Creek fandom is currently buzzing with excitement following a subtle but significant social media interaction from actress Katie Holmes . The 47-year-old star, who captured hearts as Joey Potter on the iconic teen drama, recently liked a fan comment on Instagram that suggested she and her former real-life boyfriend and co-star, Joshua Jackson , should be a couple.

This small gesture has reignited interest in their long-standing relationship, which first blossomed during the early seasons of the show from 1998 to 1999. Back in those early days, a young Holmes famously described Jackson as her first love, noting that their connection was something she would cherish forever. Even after their personal romance concluded, the pair managed to maintain a deep professional and personal bond, famously playing the beloved on-screen couple Joey and Pacey until the show concluded in 2003. The pair recently reunited for a professional project, as Holmes has written and directed a new film titled Happy Hours, which stars both her and Jackson. The film serves as a heartwarming reunion for the duo, who have clearly navigated their post-breakup life with maturity and mutual respect. Recently, the two were spotted looking closer than ever while attending a screening of the documentary Brunello, The Gracious Visionary in New York City. The sight of them linking arms and appearing radiant at the event has not only sparked romantic speculation among fans but also fueled media chatter regarding Holmes's refreshed appearance. The camaraderie displayed by the actors has been noted by others, including Kimberly Van Der Beek, the widow of their former co-star James Van Der Beek, who expressed her support for the reunion by commenting on the social media post. Looking back at their history, both actors have navigated high-profile lives since their initial split. Holmes moved on to a marriage with Tom Cruise, with whom she shares a daughter, Suri, while Jackson has experienced his own significant life chapters, including a previous marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith. Despite the years that have passed, the bond between the two remains a fascinating subject for followers of the show. Jackson once remarked in a podcast appearance that his relationship with Holmes is unique, shaped by the intense, shared experience of growing up together on the set of a hit series. He described a connection forged through both the good times and the challenging moments that only people who have truly grown up together can understand. As they continue to promote their new collaborative work, the chemistry between them suggests that the special spark that once defined their youth has matured into a resilient and enduring friendship that continues to captivate the public eye





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