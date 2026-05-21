Katie Holmes Leaves Fans Wonder if She's Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Celebrity makeup artist Dr. Kahn suggested that Katie Holmes might be using hyaluronic acid and micro-needling techniques to achieve her youthful-looking skin. Holmes appeared makeup-free on Instagram and attributed her confidence to her ability to apply makeup poorly.

Katie Holmes further fueled plastic surgery rumors as she graced the red carpet at the American Ballet Theatre's 2026 Spring Gala on Wednesday night. The actress, 47, showed off her enviably taut face and flawless complexion while posing for photographers in a busty white peplum dress.

She wore smoky brown eyeshadow, peach blush, and a mauve-toned lip. Holmes was joined at this year's soiree, which honored her contributions and advocacy for the arts, by her rarely-seen mother, Kathleen A. Stothers-Holmes. The 79-year-old flashed a beaming smile as she posed with one arm wrapped around her famous daughter's waist.

The American Ballet Theatre's 2026 Spring Gala was held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City and brought together 'leaders in the arts, philanthropy, and entertainment for an evening celebrating dance and creativity.

' Also in attendance were fashion designer Zac Posen and legendary journalist Katie Couric





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Katie Holmes Plastic Surgery Rumors American Ballet Theatre's 2026 Spring Gala Enviable Taut Face Flawless Complexion Puffiness Reduction Cosmetic Procedures Haivara Hyaluronic Acid

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