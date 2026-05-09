Katie Holmes' Radiant Glow and Down-to-Earth Style

Katie Holmes, the 47-year-old actress known for her role in Dawson's Creek, was spotted enjoying a night out in New York City. She showcased her youthful appearance and down-to-earth style, wearing a loosely fitted print blouse, gray T-shirt, and wide-legged jeans. Her radiant glow and fresh-faced beauty caught the attention of fans and experts, who suggested that she might have undergone plastic surgery to achieve her youthful appearance.

Katie Holmes showed off her down-to-earth style and fresh-faced beauty as she enjoyed a night out on the town in New York City on Friday.

The Dawson's Creek alum, 47, was spotted grabbing a ride and looking radiant behind tinted sunglasses while dressed in a loosely fitted, print blouse, gray T-shirt and wide-legged jeans. For a fun pop of color, she carried her belongings in a stunning red purse. Holmes's shoulder-length hair framed her face naturally without any apparent constraint, but what caught the most attention was her dewy-skinned wholesomeness.

It seemed as though Holmes hadn't aged at all since her early days on the WB network teen drama, which ran from 1998 to 2003. As far as Holmes is concerned, the star's radiant 'joy comes from within,' as she told People in 2021. She said she's 'embracing her age with gratitude' and doesn't fuss over what makeup to wear and sometimes goes completely without it





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