Katie Leung Credits Mother for Keeping Her Alive, Opens Up About Fame and Family

Harry Potter star Katie Leung candidly discusses the vital role her mother plays in her life, her journey from shy teenager to international fame, and her current family dynamics.

Katie Leung , best known for her role as Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film series, recently shared heartfelt insights into her family life during an appearance at Hong Kong Comic Con.

Speaking on stage, the 38-year-old actress revealed that her mother and cousin live with her and her young son, Wolf, in London. She humorously remarked that without her mother's help, she would be 'dead', emphasising the crucial support she provides. This living arrangement is something Leung always envisioned when planning her future, highlighting the importance of family bonds.

Leung, who grew up in Scotland with her father after her parents separated when she was three, has a close relationship with her mother, Kar Wai Li, who previously worked in finance and lived in Hong Kong. Now, they share a home, and Leung expressed deep gratitude for her mother's assistance, especially in caring for her grandson. She noted that her cousin also resides with them, serving as the godmother to her son, creating a bustling household that she cherishes.

The actress welcomed her son in October 2022 with her partner. Since her breakout role in Harry Potter, Leung has built a diverse acting career, appearing in projects such as 'The Foreigner', 'Annika', and the BBC series 'The Control Room'. She has also ventured into theatre and voice work.

However, she candidly reflected on the challenges of sudden fame at a young age. Having no prior acting experience, she was thrust into the global spotlight, which she found overwhelming. Leung admitted that her shy nature made it difficult to cope with the attention, and she often just wanted to hide away. During the Hong Kong Comic Con chat, Leung also discussed her heritage and the significance of representing Asian characters in mainstream media.

As one of the few Asian actors in the Harry Potter series, she has become a role model for many. Now, as a mother, she balances her professional commitments with family life, supported by her live-in relatives. Looking ahead, Leung continues to seek meaningful roles while prioritising her son's upbringing. Her story resonates with many who juggle career, fame, and family obligations, and her honesty about the struggles and joys of motherhood adds a relatable dimension to her public persona.

The event also touched on her continued connection to the Harry Potter fandom. Leung expressed appreciation for the enduring love from fans but acknowledged that the franchise remains a significant part of her identity. Despite its challenges, she recognises the opportunities it afforded her. Now, with a stable family foundation, she feels more grounded and ready to embrace both her past and future.

Her appearance at Comic Con allowed fans to see a different side of the star-a devoted mother, a grateful daughter, and an actress who has navigated the complexities of fame with grace. The actress also shared anecdotes about her upbringing, moving between Ayr, Hamilton, and Motherwell due to her father's restaurant business, and how these experiences shaped her resilient character.

In closing, Leung emphasised that family remains her anchor, and she hopes to continue inspiring others by staying true to herself





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