Katie McGlynn looks happier than ever as she reunites with ex Max Bowden on holiday

Katie McGlynn, 32, looked happier than ever on holiday in Marbella as she soaked up the sun in a skimpy two-piece bikini. The former Coronation Street actress sizzled in the black, crochet, swimwear as she accessorized with a pair of black-tinted sunglasses. Insiders said Katie and her ex-boyfriend Max Bowden, 31, are back on track, with the EastEnders actor spending time at her house in Manchester over the last week.

Katie McGlynn, 32, looked happier than ever on holiday in Marbella as she soaked up the sun in a skimpy two-piece bikini. The former Coronation Street actress sizzled in the black, crochet, swimwear as she accessorized with a pair of black-tinted sunglasses.

Insiders said Katie and her ex-boyfriend Max Bowden, 31, are back on track, with the EastEnders actor spending time at her house in Manchester over the last week. Katie and Max had a brief romance last year after they starred in the same play, Murder at Midnight, but split in December. They remained friends and over the last couple of weeks decided to give things another go.

There was a lot of attention on their relationship so they were hoping to keep things private this time around. Katie and Max were seen having a steamy kiss during a night out in Worcestershire after an evening performance at Malvern Theatre. A source told the publication at the time: Max and Katie have been around each other for years. They were in the soap world for so long where everyone knows each other.

They've got loads in common and both have found themselves single at the same time as doing the tour. They get on well and have been spending time together - it's clear they've got chemistry. Who knows what the future holds? Katie's ex, TOWIE star Ricky Rayment, was said to be left devastated by their public kiss after she moved on quickly following their failed engagement.

The actress, who left Corrie in 2022 after her character Sinead Tinker died of cervical cancer, split from Ricky in July 2022 after two years of dating. Meanwhile, Max and his ex Tori Allen-Martin went their separate ways last in September after meeting when they starred together in the musical Midnight Cowboy. The former couple were said to have been 'inseparable' during the show's run but split ahead of his brief soap return as Ben Mitchell.

Tori is best known for her role in BBC sitcom Here We Go in which she plays Cherry alongside Alison Steadman and Katherine Parkinson





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