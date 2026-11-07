Katie Miller Confirms Lobbying for Husband Stephen Miller as Trump Chief of Staff

Katie Miller hints at behind-the-scenes lobbying after Trump appoints Stephen Miller as Chief of Staff replacing Susie Wiles.

Katie Miller, the wife of the incoming White House Chief of Staff, has confirmed her involvement in promoting her husband Stephen Miller for the top administrative role. This admission follows a report alleging she orchestrated a lobbying effort to replace the former Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. The confirmation came after President Donald Trump announced Stephen Miller would assume the position starting Monday, November 9, 2026.

Katie Miller Confirms Role in Promotion

Katie Miller responded to a Politico article on social media platform X with a brief but pointed comment after reports surfaced that she had spent weeks instructing associates to call President Trump. The publication alleged she directed these calls to suggest her husband as the successor to Susie Wiles following the midterm elections. Her post simply read that she supports her husband and suggested that any wife who does not fight for her spouse's career should be replaced.

Also read Trump Replaces Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller After Midterm Losses

Strategic Push Replaces Susie Wiles

The transition in White House leadership followed a historic midterm loss that handed Democrats control of Congress. President Trump had already begun considering alternatives to Susie Wiles weeks before the election results were finalized. Katie Miller moved quickly to ensure her husband was top of mind among the President's inner circle. She reportedly made several calls to key figures including Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and individuals associated with Vice President JD Vance.

Initial Resistance and Final Decision

Despite the strategic maneuvering by Katie Miller, Susie Wiles had publicly dismissed rumors of her departure. She had labeled earlier reports about her potential exit as fiction and denied any plans to leave the administration. However, internal dynamics shifted as President Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the current structure. Insiders stated that the President was ready for a change in leadership regardless of Wiles's denials. This internal pressure created the opening for Stephen Miller to be considered for the role.

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Stephen Miller Appointed Chief of Staff

President Trump officially announced Stephen Miller's promotion on his social media platform Truth Social early on Friday. He described Stephen Miller as one of his most trusted advisors and a current Deputy Chief of Staff. The White House framed the appointment as a logical next step in the administration's structure. Stephen Miller issued a statement expressing that he was honored to serve in this new capacity after receiving the news.

Katie Miller's Growing Influence in GOP

Katie Miller has established herself as a significant figure in Republican politics through various professional and social channels. She launched a podcast aimed at conservative women and hosted interviews with senior administration members. Her home has become a hub for networking, hosting gatherings for key political figures including Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent. This behind-the-scenes work has amplified her husband's rise to the highest levels of the executive branch. Her active role in promoting his career has now placed her at the center of the new power dynamic in Washington. The couple is now viewed as the most influential power couple in the Republican party. Their combined efforts have reshaped the leadership landscape for the remainder of the term. This shift marks a significant change from the previous era dominated by Susie Wiles.