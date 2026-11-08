Katie Miller Defends Husband Stephen Miller After Senator-El-Sayed Criticism

Katie Miller fiercely defends her husband Stephen Miller against criticism from Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who labeled the appointment as harmful to American society.

Katie Miller has publicly defended her husband, Stephen Miller, following sharp criticism from Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed regarding his appointment as White House Chief of Staff. The confrontation occurred after El-Sayed appeared on ABC's This Week to discuss the implications of President Donald Trump's recent personnel decisions for the executive branch.

Senator El-Sayed Condemns New Chief Of Staff Appointment

During his Sunday morning interview with host Jonathan Karl, Senator-elect El-Sayed launched a scathing attack on the newly appointed Chief of Staff. He characterized Stephen Miller as a figure chosen by what he described as the most broken man to lead the most dysfunctional White House in recent history.

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El-Sayed argued that Miller has contributed nothing positive to American culture or society. Instead, he alleged that Miller's tenure has served only to increase public anger and stoke fear. The Senator-elect specifically accused Miller of attempting to weaponize Immigration and Customs Enforcement against American citizens.

The Democrat from Michigan raised serious concerns about the working relationship between the new administration and Congress. He questioned the logic of appointing such a polarizing figure if the goal is to have a productive relationship with lawmakers. El-Sayed emphasized that Congress intends to deliver on the mandate given by the American public in the recent election.

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Katie Miller Responds With Social Media Retort

Following the broadcast of El-Sayed's comments, Katie Miller took to the social media platform X to respond directly to the attacks. She shared a clip of the Senator-elect's remarks alongside her own rebuttal to her husband's detractors.

In her post, she stated that Stephen Miller has contributed far more to America at the age of forty-one than El-Sayed will in an entire lifetime. Her response was accompanied by a personal photograph showing Stephen Miller playing with three of their four children.

Reports indicate that Katie Miller played a significant behind-the-scenes role in her husband's selection. Over the last month, she reportedly made numerous calls to several cabinet members. Her objective was to ask these officials to convey to President Trump that Stephen Miller should be selected as the next Chief of Staff.

Historical Tensions Between Miller And El-Sayed

The public exchange between the two families is not the first instance of conflict between the Millers and the El-Sayed household. Stephen Miller and Senator-elect El-Sayed have previously engaged in political spats regarding personal backgrounds and allegiances.

During a previous interview with Fox News, Stephen Miller questioned El-Sayed's allegiance to the United States. He specifically raised allegations concerning El-Sayed's sister, Eman Abdelhadi, and her family history. El-Sayed is set to become America's first Muslim Senator, having been born to parents who immigrated from Egypt.

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The controversy centers on their mother, who did not raise El-Sayed. Her home was raided by the FBI in the early two-thousands due to her work at the Islamic American Relief Agency. Additionally, there were claims regarding her activism in the Muslim Brotherhood during the early nineteen-seventies while she was in college.

Democratic Leaders Express Concerns Over Miller

El-Sayed is not the only prominent Democrat expressing unease about Stephen Miller's new role. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also shared his disapproval during his own appearance on ABC This Week.

Jeffries, who is considered a likely candidate for the next Speaker of the House, noted that he does not see himself working with Stephen Miller. He contrasted this sentiment with his previous experience finding common ground with former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The House Minority Leader stated that there will not be any opportunity to work with Stephen Miller or what he represents. This sentiment highlights the potential for significant friction between the Democratic leadership and the Trump administration's new chief of staff as legislative negotiations begin.