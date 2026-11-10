Katie Miller Retires Podcast After Husband Stephen Named Trump Chief of Staff

Katie Miller announces the end of her podcast to support family as husband Stephen Miller assumes the role of White House Chief of Staff for President Trump.

Katie Miller officially announced her departure from podcasting on Sunday to prioritize her family following the significant career advancement of her husband, Stephen Miller. The thirty-five-year-old content creator stated that she would cease recording new episodes of the Katie Miller Pod to allow him to focus on his new position as the White House Chief of Staff for President Donald Trump.

Podcast Exit Driven by Family Priorities

Miller explained that the time commitment required for the podcast had become incompatible with her current family responsibilities. She emphasized that every decision she makes is based on what is best for her four children and their household stability. She noted that while she has loved the podcasting journey, the demand on her time is now too great to continue alongside her husband's high-stakes government role.

Also read Rep. Robert Garcia Vows Investigation Into Trump Family and Stephen Miller

The former host clarified that she would not abandon her audience immediately. She plans to air two previously recorded episodes before officially signing off from the show. This strategic delay allows her to wrap up existing content cycles while she transitions fully into her role as a supportive spouse and mother.

Stephen Miller Steps Into Chief of Staff Role

President Trump officially appointed Stephen Miller as the new Chief of Staff, replacing Susie Wiles who had served in the position during the early part of the second term. The appointment was announced on TruthSocial, where Trump stated that Mr. Miller would begin his duties as Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. The president described Miller as one of his most trusted advisors and highlighted his political acumen.

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Trump publicly praised his new appointee, stating that Stephen has been with him from the beginning of his political journey. The President asserted that his Chief of Staff is very good politically and expressed confidence that he will do a great job in the demanding executive role. This promotion marks a significant elevation in the influence of the long-time aide within the Trump administration.

Rumors of Wife Lobbying Confirm Family Alliance

The announcement came amidst growing speculation that Katie Miller had actively lobbied for her husband's promotion. After Susie Wiles stepped down just days after the early November election, reports surfaced alleging that Katie Miller spent weeks instructing people to call the President and suggest Stephen for the job. She appeared to confirm these rumors with a brief social media post stating that if a wife does not support her husband in this manner, one should find a new one.

Politico reported that she strategized a scheme to lift her husband to new levels of power after Wiles was announced to no longer serve. Her comment on X, which read simply that her wife supports her husband, seemed to validate the claims that she was involved in the lobbying process. This direct acknowledgment of her role in the promotion has intensified scrutiny on the couple's private interactions within the political sphere.

Transition of Power and White House Reshuffle

Susie Wiles, the previous Chief of Staff, stepped down from her role, marking the end of her tenure as the only person to hold the title during Trump's second term. During the first term, the President had rotated through four different chiefs of staff before Wiles secured the position. Her departure follows reports from the Daily Mail in June that she planned to step down after the midterm elections.

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Trump told reporters on Friday afternoon that he wanted to make a change because the team needs to make moves in life. He praised Wiles for doing a very good and great job but indicated that shifting personnel was necessary. Wiles will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation, where she is expected to leverage her organizational skills for future electoral efforts.

Impact on Administration and Political Landscape

Stephen Miller's appointment occurs after the GOP faced an embarrassing performance in the midterm elections. Democrats snatched up victories across the country during this period, creating a need for renewed political strategy and cohesion. The new Chief of Staff begins his tenure with a fiery speech promising unwavering commitment and total devotion to the President's success.

Miller expressed honor at serving as the White House Chief of Staff and thanked Wiles for her years of devoted service to the President and the country. He stated that the mission now is more clear than ever to fight with all their soul to support the President and defend the Republic. The MAGAverse has largely praised the new appointment, viewing it as a strengthening of the administration's core ideological foundation.