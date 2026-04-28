Katie Piper Reveals Fridge Contents, Food Habits and Shocking Date Story

TV star Katie Piper shares details about her weekly food shop, healthy eating habits, guilty pleasures, and a disturbing experience with a date who left her with a £740 restaurant bill.

Katie Piper , the well-known television personality and advocate, has offered a detailed glimpse into her daily eating habits, weekly grocery expenses, and some surprising culinary preferences.

The 42-year-old star revealed she spends approximately £200 each week on food for her family, maintaining a repeat shopping order to ensure a consistent supply of healthy ingredients. Her typical day begins with hard-boiled eggs consumed during her commute, followed by a chicken wrap for lunch, providing necessary carbohydrates to fuel her active lifestyle.

Despite a demanding schedule, Katie prioritizes family time, ensuring dinner is a shared experience with her husband, Richard Sutton, and their two daughters, Belle, 11, and Penelope, 7. Their evening meals often consist of comforting classics like Shepherd's Pie or Spaghetti Bolognese, while weekends are reserved for leisurely family breakfasts. Beyond her regular meals, Katie shared some interesting insights into her approach to indulgence.

When it comes to alcoholic beverages, she opts for sparkling water as a substitute, always keeping a supply readily available in her refrigerator. Should she choose to drink alcohol, her hangover remedy of choice is simple – bread, whether in the form of toast or a sandwich. A confessed sweet tooth, Katie admits her guilty pleasure is chocolate, but with a specific caveat: she prefers pure chocolate without the addition of raisins or nuts.

Perhaps more surprisingly, she enjoys the juice from gherkins, beetroot, and silver-skin onions as a unique Friday night treat. However, her palate isn't without its dislikes; Katie firmly refuses to date anyone who enjoys canned tuna, stating she simply cannot tolerate it. Her ultimate comfort food harkens back to her childhood in the 1990s – chicken nuggets, chips, and beans, a nostalgic combination that provides a sense of warmth and familiarity.

Katie’s openness extends beyond her dietary habits, as she recently recounted a disturbing experience from a past date. Speaking at the Hay Festival, she shared a story of a man she met in a bar who invited her to an expensive dinner at Nobu in London, only to abandon her with a £740 bill.

Katie explained that she often benefited from darker lighting in social settings, which sometimes meant people didn't immediately recognize the extent of her facial disfigurement – a result of a horrific acid attack orchestrated by her ex-boyfriend when she was 24. The man, seemingly unaware of her injuries, ordered a lavish three-course meal before excusing himself to greet acquaintances and never returning. Left to face the substantial bill while living on disability benefits, Katie paid it herself.

Years later, the man contacted her after seeing her on Strictly Come Dancing, not to apologize, but to casually suggest they 'catch up,' a response Katie met with a polite but ultimately unassertive 'Lol yeah, let's do that. Haha.

' This incident highlights the ongoing challenges she faces and her resilience in navigating social situations while living with the visible scars of a traumatic event





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