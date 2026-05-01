Katie Price Accused of Lying by Sister Sophie Over One-Night Stand Claims

Katie Price was publicly challenged by her sister Sophie, who accused her of dishonesty regarding her assertion that she has never had a one-night stand. The disagreement occurred on Katie's podcast and comes amid ongoing scrutiny of her recent marriage and the upcoming release of her revealing Sky documentary.

Katie Price faced a direct challenge from her sister, Sophie, regarding her claims about never having engaged in a one-night stand . The exchange occurred during a recent episode of Katie’s own podcast, where the television personality, aged 47, was discussing her romantic history.

Sophie initially inquired about the number of Katie’s ‘genuine’ ex-partners before steering the conversation towards casual encounters. Katie, in turn, questioned Sophie about her own experiences with one-night stands, to which Sophie responded, prompting Katie to declare that neither of them had ever had such an experience, attributing it to a family trait. Sophie immediately refuted this statement, directly accusing Katie of dishonesty.

Katie attempted to clarify her stance, arguing that any instance of sleeping with someone on the first night ultimately led to a more extended relationship, therefore not qualifying as a true one-night stand. She defined a one-night stand as a purely physical encounter with no subsequent contact. She recounted a situation where she spent two weeks with someone after their initial night together, asserting that this didn’t fit the definition of a one-night stand.

This conversation unfolded amidst ongoing scrutiny surrounding Katie’s recent marriage to her fourth husband, Lee Andrews. The wedding, which took place earlier this year, surprised both Sophie and Katie’s fans, particularly given reports suggesting Andrews may be involved in fraudulent activities. Investigations revealed that Andrews was previously detained in a UAE jail for allegedly forging a signature to obtain a substantial loan, and is currently prohibited from leaving Dubai.

Despite these concerns, Andrews has repeatedly stated his intention to return to the UK to be with Katie. Beyond the personal drama, Katie is preparing for the release of a new Sky documentary titled ‘Katie Price: Nothing to Hide’. The four-part series promises an unfiltered look into her life, encompassing both the highs and lows of her three-decade-long career. The documentary will feature previously unseen footage and candid interviews, aiming to provide a comprehensive portrait of the celebrity.

In a trailer for the show, Katie herself poses the question of whether to begin with ‘the good, the bad, or the ugly’, acknowledging the turbulent periods in her life. Sky describes the series as going ‘beyond the headlines’ to reveal the full story of a woman who has lived much of her life in the public eye, navigating fame, scandal, and personal challenges.

From her early days as Page 3 model Jordan to her numerous marriages, motherhood, financial difficulties, and public controversies, the documentary aims to offer an intimate and revealing account of Katie Price’s journey





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