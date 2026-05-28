Katie Price Addresses Contradictions in Husband Lee Andrews' Disappearance and Imprisonment

Katie Price clarifies inconsistencies regarding her husband Lee Andrews' disappearance and arrest in Dubai, including phone activity and social media interactions, while he is held in Al Awir Central Prison.

Katie Price has been addressing inconsistencies surrounding her husband Lee Andrews ' mysterious disappearance and subsequent imprisonment. Andrews, who has been described as a scammer, initially claimed to the former glamour model, aged 48, that he had been kidnapped before vanishing for two weeks.

He has now stated he was arrested on suspicion of espionage, but reports indicate the arrest was actually for a civil matter and he is being held in the notorious Al Awir Central Prison. During an episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, released Thursday morning, Price recounted a brief two-minute phone call with Andrews after his unexplained absence and aimed to clarify points that seemed contradictory.

One key issue was reports last week that his phone had been reactivated during his disappearance after he had gone incommunicado while supposedly detained. Evidence suggested he remained active on social media, with claims he was using his mobile. A source told The Sun that one of Andrews' phones was turned back on Sunday morning, noting that messages changed from a single tick to a double tick, indicating activity.

However, Price now asserts that individuals interrogating Andrews in prison were the ones using his phone. She explained she asked him about the phone situation and he confirmed he had not accessed it; instead, interrogators had been messing with it. She also addressed rumors that he had followed another woman online while missing. Reports claimed he followed an Instagram user named Marisol, a self-described 'biker babe,' who subsequently blocked him after discovering his identity.

Price clarified that the woman activated her account and followed or was followed by Andrews, but no messages were exchanged and she blocked him. After this incident, Andrews' Instagram following reverted to only his wife. Sources indicate Price is furious upon learning Andrews was active on social media nine days after his disappearance, especially after she had panicked believing his kidnapping claim.

A source said she is beyond furious and incensed, noting that while those close to her suspect an elaborate sham, she genuinely loves him. Al Awir Central Prison, nicknamed Dubai's Alcatraz, is infamous for brutal conditions, including torture for confessions and severe illnesses. Andrews also reportedly told Price he had become the most hated man in prison after spreading the kidnapping story. Yet he continues to struggle with truthfulness, having claimed espionage charges contrary to reports of a civil matter.

Price remains intent on preserving their marriage and expects to learn more when he is released on Monday after paying a four-figure sum





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Disappearance Dubai Prison Al Awir Central Social Media Kidnapping Claim Scammer Podcast

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