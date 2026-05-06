Katie Price Addresses Weight Concerns and Struggles with Cosmetic Surgery Results

Former glamour model Katie Price shares health updates regarding her weight gain while discussing her dissatisfaction with recent cosmetic procedures and her complex relationship with her appearance.

Katie Price has once again found herself at the center of public discourse after addressing ongoing concerns regarding her physical health and weight. In a recent social media update shared via Instagram, the 47-year-old former glamour model sought to silence critics and worried fans by posting a photograph of her weighing scales.

The image revealed a weight of 7 stone 12 pounds, a figure she proudly shared to demonstrate that she has been successfully gaining weight. Price insisted that she is healthy, emphasizing that she has consulted with medical professionals to ensure her wellbeing. This update comes after a period of intense scrutiny where many observers noted her increasingly slender frame, leading to widespread speculation about her health.

Price admitted that she had become too thin and has been actively working toward a healthier weight with the assistance of her medical team and the support of her partner. The role of her husband, Lee Andrews, has been particularly prominent in this journey. Price has described the 42-year-old businessman as a feeder, suggesting that his encouragement and care regarding her diet have been pivotal in her weight gain.

In February, she had previously noted a seven-pound increase, attributing much of this progress to the influence of Lee. However, their relationship has not been without its own share of controversy. The couple married in January, only weeks after their initial meeting, followed by a second legal ceremony. This rapid progression sparked significant alarm among her family and followers, especially given reports suggesting that Andrews might have a questionable history.

Despite the external noise and the warnings from those close to her, Price remains steadfast in her relationship, viewing Lee as a source of strength during her current health struggles. Beyond the discussions about her weight, Price continues to be open about her complicated relationship with her physical appearance. The celebrity has a long and well-documented history of undergoing numerous cosmetic procedures in an attempt to achieve her ideal look.

Over the years, she has undergone six facelifts, seventeen breast augmentations, extensive dental work, and a fox eye operation, with the total expenditure likely exceeding 100,000 pounds. Most recently, Price traveled to Dubai for butterfly lip tweakments, but the results have left her feeling deeply dissatisfied. In a candid vlog, she described the appearance of her lips as resembling a cat's bum hole, expressing frustration that the procedure did not meet her expectations.

This dissatisfaction has led her to consider further corrective surgeries, despite pleas from friends to stop. During a recent conversation with a close companion, Price was encouraged to pack it in and learn to love herself. The friend argued that the constant pursuit of surgical perfection was detrimental to her mental health. Price, however, viewed the situation differently, arguing that her desired procedures were not mere vanity but were intended to fix problems.

She pointed to her current lip appearance as a specific issue that requires professional correction. In a poignant admission, she stated that while she believes she is the best person ever on the inside, she simply does not like what she sees in the mirror. This dichotomy highlights a profound struggle with body image and self-esteem that persists despite her fame and the numerous physical alterations she has undergone.

Her journey serves as a public reflection of the pressures faced by women in the spotlight to maintain an unrealistic standard of beauty





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