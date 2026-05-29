Katie Price Admits Leaving Mum 'So P****d Off' After Snubbing Her Amid Husband's Mysterious Disappearance

Katie Price has admitted leaving her mother 'so p****d off' after snubbing her amid husband Lee Andrews' recent mysterious disappearance and prison stint. Lee had previously told Katie, 48, he had been kidnapped before going under the radar for two weeks. He has now claimed he's been arrested on suspicion of espionage, but it's been reported that he was actually arrested on a civil matter and is now being held in the notorious Al Awir Central Prison.

Katie Price has admitted leaving her mother 'so p****d off' after snubbing her amid husband Lee Andrews ' recent mysterious disappearance and prison stint . Lee had previously told Katie, 48, he had been kidnapped before going under the radar for two weeks.

He has now claimed he's been arrested on suspicion of espionage, but it's been reported that he was actually arrested on a civil matter and is now being held in the notorious Al Awir Central Prison. Katie shared a clip to Instagram of her singing an emotional rendition of Brenda Russell's 1988 ballad, Get Here, which she dedicated to her then missing husband.

However, it turns out that Amy, 72, who is suffering from a terminal lung condition, was originally told it had been recorded for her. Her sister Sophie explained how the model had chosen the song due to it being one of their mum's favourite, only to change the dedication at the last minute. Katie Price has admitted leaving mum Amy 'so p****d off' after snubbing her amid husband Lee Andrews' recent mysterious disappearance and prison stint.

Scammer Lee had previously told former glamour model Katie, 48, he had been kidnapped before then going under the radar for two weeks. Speaking on The Katie Price Podcast, Katie said: 'I did it for mum. I said to mum: 'I know you love this song' But… she's so p***ed off'.

'She was so p***ed off right because you put that Reel up.... Kate called mum and was like I've been in the studio and made this song for you.

'Then Kate put it up on Instagram and was like, 'oh it's for Lee and for the situation'. In her defence, Katie hit back: 'I thought, do you know what, these words actually resonate with what's going on. So then I put it up for Lee'.

Uploading a photo montage to her Instagram Story last week, Katie wrote: 'Missing my husband so much it breaks my heart knowing he is still missing so I did this song quick as words mean so much to the situation.

' Lyrics include: 'You can reach me by railway / You can reach me by trailway / You can reach me on an airplane / You can reach me with your mind / You can reach me by caravan / Cross the desert like an Arab man. 'I don't care how you get here / Just get here if you can.

' It comes Katie she attempted to debunk some of the things that don't add up from Lee Andrews' recent mysterious disappearance and prison stint. In a chat on her podcast, Katie detailed her two-minute phone call with Lee - after he was thought 'missing' for two weeks - and attempted to explain some of the things that didn't add up from the time he was gone.

Firstly, last week it had been reported that his phone had been 'turned back on' during his disappearance after he 'went dark' amid being detained. Katie shared a clip to Instagram of her singing an emotional rendition Brenda Russell's 1988 ballad, Get Here, which she dedicated to her then missing husband. He appeared to still be active on social media, and claims at the time suggested that he had been using his mobile phone.

A source claimed that one of Lee's phones had been turned back on Sunday morning, telling The Sun: 'I had been messaging Lee and was getting no response.

'But on Sunday morning, my messages had gone from a single tick to a double - so that device is back on and being used. Lee has multiple phones but this is the one that is being used now.

' But Katie has now claimed that it is the people who are 'interrogating' Lee in prison who were using his phone. She said: 'I did ask him about the phone situation. He hasn't been on his phone - he's been interrogated and they've been on his phone. So they've been mucking around on his phone - it wasn't Lee.

' She then also spoke about how she'd asked him about rumours that he had followed another woman online during his time missing, saying: 'What happened with the woman was she activated her account and she followed him or he followed her. 'But then she blocked him. They've never exchanged messages. But I did ask him 'apparently you've followed another woman!...

' Last week when Lee appeared to re-emerge on social media over a week after Katie last had contact with him, it was claimed that he followed another woman called Marisol on Instagram. Soon after 'biker babe' Marisol revealed that she has blocked him on the platform, as reported by The Sun, after discovering his identity.

When users block someone on Instagram, they are automatically removed from following them and the so called businessman's account now shows he is back to only following wife Katie. Sources have claimed that Marisol, who describes herself as a 'biker babe,' has history with millionaires, having previously used a matchmaking site dedicated to those with large fortunes.

Sources claimed Katie has been left 'beyond furious' after it appeared Lee has been back on social media nine days after his disappearance, after previously sharing her fears he'd been 'kidnapped'





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