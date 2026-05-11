Katie Price and Lee Andrews Defend Whirlwind Marriage and Address Legal Hardship

Former glamour model Katie Price and her husband Lee Andrews share a new edited snap, hitting back at criticism about their whirlwind marriage. After addressing concerns about their relationship moving 'too fast', they bid skeptics a defiant message. The couple had undergone procedures at a Dubai clinic but faced criticism and accusations related to bills and a clinician's claims of illegal practice. Katie has revealed that she nearly died after a Brazilian Butt Lift procedure in 2019, and Lee denied the clinician's claims, insisting that Katie was left unable to move her mouth following the BBL procedure.

Katie Price and her husband Lee Andrews shared a new edited snap of themselves together, hitting back at criticism about their whirlwind marriage . The couple, who tied the knot in January just weeks after meeting, addressed comments their relationship was moving 'too fast' and showcasing flawless complexions and enhanced features in a photo.

Lee has presented himself as a high-flying business mogul, but was banned from leaving Dubai after allegedly forging his ex-girlfriend's signature to secure a loan. Katie landed back at Gatwick Airport following her latest trip to Dubai, where she and Lee underwent procedures at a Dubai clinic. The clinician behind the work shared his own experience with the couple, claiming he had not received any money.

Katie revealed last year that she nearly died after undergoing a botched Brazilian Butt Lift procedure. Meanwhile, Lee denied the clinician's claims and insisted that Katie was left 'unable to move her mouth' following the BBL procedure





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