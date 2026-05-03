Katie Price and Lee Andrews Get Matching 'Owned By' Tattoos Amidst Documentary Announcement

Katie Price and her husband Lee Andrews have showcased their affection with new matching tattoos, while Price prepares to reveal all in a new Sky documentary titled 'Katie Price Nothing To Hide'. The couple's latest inkings, 'owned by Lee' and 'owned by Katie', follow previous matching tattoos and come amidst scrutiny regarding Andrews' past legal issues.

Katie Price and her husband, Lee Andrews , have publicly demonstrated their affection once again, this time through matching tattoos. The couple, who married in January after a whirlwind romance, have added a third set of coordinated inkings to their collection.

Price, 47, revealed a new tattoo on her rib cage reading 'owned by Lee' while in Dubai, where she reunited with Andrews, 42. Andrews reciprocated with 'owned by Katie' tattooed on his back, proudly displaying it on his Instagram Stories. This follows previous tattoos of each other's names and the significant number '11 11', believed to symbolize love, deep connections, and new beginnings.

The choice of '11 11' is particularly poignant given Price's history of four previous marriages and nine engagements, suggesting a strong belief that Andrews is her ultimate partner. The number is often interpreted as a sign of alignment with one's true purpose or a 'wake-up call' from the universe, fitting for Price as she navigates this new chapter in her life.

The fascination with angel numbers stems from the New Age movement, where they are seen as meaningful synchronicities and indicators of spiritual awakening. However, the romantic display comes with a backdrop of scrutiny surrounding Andrews' past. Previous reports have revealed that Andrews was previously banned from leaving Dubai after being detained for allegedly forging his ex-girlfriend's signature to obtain a £200,000 loan. Despite these issues, Andrews has repeatedly stated his intention to return to the UK to be with Price.

This contrast between the public display of affection and the underlying complexities of Andrews' history adds another layer to their relationship. The couple's decision to continually mark their bond with permanent inkings, despite these challenges, highlights the intensity of their connection and their willingness to publicly commit to one another. The Dubai getaway and tattoo reveal were shared on social media, offering fans a glimpse into their life together and fueling ongoing discussion about their relationship.

Beyond the personal life updates, Katie Price is also preparing for a revealing new documentary on Sky, titled 'Katie Price Nothing To Hide'. The four-part series promises to offer an unfiltered look into Price's life, spanning her rise to fame as a Page 3 model known as Jordan, through her numerous relationships, motherhood, financial struggles, and public scandals.

A trailer for the documentary features Price herself questioning where to begin recounting her life story, hinting at a candid and comprehensive exploration of her experiences. Sky describes the series as combining 'extraordinary unseen footage with first-time testimony' to provide a revealing portrait of a long-standing celebrity figure. The documentary aims to go beyond the headlines, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the woman behind the public persona.

With a career spanning three decades, Price's life has been consistently in the public eye, and this documentary promises to be her most honest and revealing project yet, offering a raw and unfiltered account of her journey





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