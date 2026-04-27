Katie Price and Peter Andre to Film Separately for Daughter Princess's Reality Show After Ending 16-Year Feud

Former couple Katie Price and Peter Andre are set to film scenes for their daughter Princess's reality TV show, 'The Princess Diaries', marking a reconciliation after a 16-year feud. The move is driven by a desire to create a more supportive environment for their children and signals a commitment to a positive future relationship.

Katie Price and Peter Andre , formerly embroiled in a long-standing feud, are reportedly set to appear in separate scenes for the upcoming series of their daughter Princess's reality TV show, ' The Princess Diaries '.

This marks a significant shift in their relationship, as Katie was absent from the show's debut run last year, which focused on Princess's burgeoning career. The series already features Peter, his wife Emily MacDonagh, and their son Junior. Sources indicate that Princess is delighted to have both parents involved, especially after a period where their strained relationship weighed heavily on her.

This development follows a recent thawing of tensions between Katie and Peter, culminating in them following each other on Instagram and issuing a joint statement about moving forward positively. The reconciliation appears to be driven by a desire to create a more stable and supportive environment for their children, Junior and Princess. Friends close to the couple have revealed that Peter's team had been attempting to broker peace for months, but Katie initially resisted.

It was ultimately the children who prompted her to reconsider and draw a line under their 16-year feud. This decision is reinforced by a mutual agreement to refrain from negative public commentary about each other, signaling a commitment to a new chapter of respect and co-parenting. The initial contact between the former couple occurred via FaceTime, with Katie introducing her current husband, Lee Andrews, to Peter.

Katie has reflected on her past relationships, identifying Peter, Dane Bowers, and Lee as the only men she has truly loved. The resolution of their acrimony follows a period of legal disputes, stemming from claims made in Katie's memoir regarding Peter's alleged lack of interest in her son Harvey.

However, the recent truce and their joint statement demonstrate a clear intention to prioritize their children's well-being and foster a more harmonious family dynamic. This marks the first positive interaction between Katie and Peter in over a decade, and they are hopeful it will pave the way for a constructive relationship moving forward. The public and media are asked to respect their privacy as they navigate this new phase.

The shift represents a significant change for all involved, particularly Princess, who now has the opportunity to share her life with both parents on her reality show





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katie Price Peter Andre Princess Andre The Princess Diaries Reality TV Feud Reconciliation Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TikTok Star Kyle Thomas Set to Front Blue Peter in Audience Boost BidThe BBC is turning to social media to revitalize Blue Peter, appointing TikTok sensation Kyle Thomas, who has 34 million followers, as a new presenter. The move follows a trend of channels using influencers to attract younger audiences, but comes with scrutiny due to past controversy involving his mother and an illegally imported capybara.

Read more »

Peter Capaldi slams Doctor Who fans for taking show 'so seriously'Peter Capaldi who played the Twelfth Doctor has said that Doctor Who fans take the BBC's flagship sci-fi series too srriously.

Read more »

Katie Price Flies to Dubai to Reunite with Husband Lee Andrews Amid Travel Ban ClaimsKatie Price has travelled to Dubai to be with her husband, Lee Andrews, who is reportedly unable to leave the country due to a travel ban following allegations of financial misconduct. Andrews has been selling content on OnlyFans while claiming he will soon return to the UK.

Read more »

Why Is Keir Starmer Facing A Possible Sleaze Probe Over The Peter Mandelson Scandal?Kevin Schofield is HuffPost UK's political editor and is based at Westminster. He has been a political journalist for more than 20 years, and in that time has worked for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record, The Sun and PoliticsHome.

Read more »

Princess Kate Pays Moving Tribute to Princess Diana at Anzac Day CommemorationsThe Princess of Wales honored fallen soldiers and subtly paid tribute to Princess Diana at the Anzac Day commemorations, wearing an outfit reminiscent of one worn by the late princess and her sapphire earrings. New details also emerge about the late Queen's initial impressions of Meghan Markle.

Read more »

Katie Price Reunited with Husband Lee Andrews in Dubai Despite Previous StatementsKatie Price has surprised many by traveling to Dubai to reunite with her husband, Lee Andrews, despite previously stating she had 'done her bit' and wouldn't return. This comes amid ongoing questions about Andrews' financial situation and past legal issues.

Read more »