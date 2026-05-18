Katie Price Balances Family Moments Amid Husband's Disappearance in Dubai

Katie Price shifts focus to her children despite ongoing concerns for her reportedly missing husband Lee Andrews, who was last heard from while crossing the Dubai border. She also shares family milestones on social media amid uncertainty about her husband's whereabouts.

Katie Price is navigating a tumultuous period as she balances concerns for her missing husband Lee Andrews with her responsibilities as a mother. Over the weekend, the 47-year-old former glamour model took a brief respite from her worries to spend time with her family, sharing moments with her five children despite the ongoing crisis.

According to reports, Lee has officially been declared missing, last heard from five days ago when he claimed he was detained in a van with his hands tied while trying to cross the border in Dubai. Despite this harrowing situation, Price showed resilience by celebrating Daughters' Day on Sunday, paying tribute to Princess and Bunny, her daughters with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

She also enjoyed an evening out with her eldest son, Harvey, posting an image on Instagram captioned Evening out with my Harvey Bear xx, adding a heartwarming note for her daughters. Meanwhile, Price has been vocal about the lack of information regarding her husband's whereabouts, noting that despite contacting authorities, no leads have surfaced, including no records of his detention.

A source close to the star revealed that she is deeply troubled by the situation, particularly by online speculation suggesting her involvement in a stunt. Price recently confirmed that Lee has been missing for three days and was last in contact on Wednesday when he attempted to cross the border in Hatta. His phone went dead shortly after, leaving his family and loved ones worried sick.

While authorities have confirmed he has not been detained, the lack of further information has deepened anxieties about his safety. In another notable event, her daughter Princess, following the success of her own reality show The Princess Diaries, recently posed with pop star Selena Gomez, marking a significant step forward in her budding public career.

Price's handling of this predicament has sparked discussions about whether her focus should lie on finding her husband or prioritizing her five children during this trying time. Price and her husband were set to appear together on Good Morning Britain, but Lee failed to board his flight, citing other obligations before failing to appear altogether. In the wake of these incidents, Price's relationship with Lee has been described as a soap opera, following their quick marriage earlier this year.

While the two initially exchanged vows in a small ceremony in January, they later held a second, legal marriage in February. Throughout her marriage to Lee, Price, previously married to Peter Andre, Alex Reid, and Kieran Hayler, has faced intense public scrutiny. Despite speculation about her personal life, her social media presence highlights her commitment to her role as a mother and her family, even as she faces significant public and private strain





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Missing Person Family Priorities Daughters' Day

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