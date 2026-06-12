Katie Price Calls Dane Bowers the Love of Her Life in New Docuseries

Katie Price reveals in her upcoming Sky docuseries that Dane Bowers was the love of her life, despite him being the chubby one in Another Level. She reminisces about their relationship and her current husband's prison ordeal.

Katie Price has made a surprising confession in a teaser for her upcoming Sky docuseries Katie Price : Nothing To Hide, revealing that her former boyfriend Dane Bowers was the love of her life.

Despite Bowers being known as the chubby one in the nineties boyband Another Level, Price says their connection was deep and meaningful. The 48-year-old TV personality and model opened up about her relationship with the singer, which lasted from 1998 to 2000, a time when Price was at the peak of her modeling fame. In the docuseries, set to air on July 8th, Price is confronted with surprise encounters and emotional conversations from her past, including with Bowers himself.

During the documentary, Price admits to still having feelings for Bowers, stating, 'Dane Bowers! I used to adore his songs. Why am I grinning? He was the love of my life.

' She questions why the relationship ended, speculating that Bowers would blame her. Reflecting on their first meeting at a film premiere, Price recalls making eye contact and feeling an immediate attraction. She says, 'He might have been the chubby one, but looks aren't everything. I started chatting to him and thought I fancy you.

' Price describes their time together as smooth and intimate, often listening to Boyz II Men while making love. She confesses, 'I just recall when we kissed, it was amazing. I loved Dane. Yes, I did.

' Last year, Bowers himself revealed the reason behind their breakup, taking responsibility for being a dick due to his own insecurities. He explained that as their relationship grew, he became uncomfortable with her work as a glamour model, particularly when she stopped doing topless shoots. An argument erupted after Price accepted a topless calendar shoot despite previously saying she would not.

Bowers gave her an ultimatum, and when she went through with it, he ended the relationship, acknowledging that it was wrong because that was her job. Now, Price is married to Dubai businessman Lee Andrews, who is currently imprisoned at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations. Andrews has reportedly asked Price to set up a GoFundMe to raise the 140,000 pounds needed for his release.

Price traveled to Dubai to be by his side, prepared to pay 6,500 pounds she was told would secure his release, only to discover the actual fee was 140,000 pounds due to another property case. She has refused to pay that amount. During a phone conversation, Andrews asked if a fundraiser had been set up, to which Price replied, 'No-one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you.

' Concerns are growing among Price's family about her mental health and the welfare of her children. A source told The Daily Mail that her family is close and worried, noting that she spends too much time away from her kids and is halfway around the world. This ongoing drama adds to Price's tumultuous personal history, which includes four marriages and numerous high-profile relationships.

The docuseries promises to reveal more about her past and present struggles, shedding light on her candid thoughts and feelings about love, regret, and the challenges she faces





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