Katie Price Comments on Russell Brand Sentencing and Past Allegations

Katie Price discusses Russell Brand's 10.5-year jail term for rape and reflects on her own unreported assault 20 years ago, urging other victims to speak out.

Russell Brand received a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, sparking renewed conversation among his peers and the public regarding his conviction for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The former British television personality, aged 51, was formally jailed following the guilty verdict, marking a significant legal milestone in high-profile cases involving celebrity misconduct.

Former glamour model Katie Price, aged 48, has publicly weighed in on this development, reflecting on her own history with sexual assault and explaining why she did not report a similar incident involving a different British television star two decades ago. Price noted that she was shocked by the sentence length, admitting she had initially believed Brand would receive a term longer than ten years.

Also read Inside HMP Wandsworth, the ‘squalid’ prison where Russell Brand is being held

Price Discusses Brand Sentencing and Victim Support

Speaking on Thursday during an episode of The Katie Price Show, which she co-hosts with her sister Sophie, Price expressed her support for the judicial outcome and the broader impact it has on survivors. She stated, "Obviously I met Russell Brand years ago a few times," revealing that her former security guard, Danny, had previously worked for Brand as well.

Price emphasized that she is glad Brand was sentenced because it validates the experiences of the victims involved. She explained that the sentencing means a great deal to those who came forward, highlighting the emotional weight such legal victories carry for individuals who have suffered trauma. She further noted that she believes there are additional investigations currently underway concerning Brand, suggesting that more cases may be emerging.

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Price Reflects on Unreported 20-Year-Old Assault

Amidst her comments on Brand, Price revisited her own past trauma, clarifying that she had been raped by a different celebrity twenty years ago but chose not to involve the police. She attributed her decision to remain silent to a desire to avoid the hassle and complexity of legal proceedings, stating she simply did not want to get involved in the situation.

Price first alluded to this experience in an OK! magazine column in 2009, where she discussed her hurt over allegations that her then-partner Alex Reid had glorified rape in a film. She stated that rape is a subject very close to her heart and that she had been raped when she was younger, though she declined to name the specific individual involved at that time.

However, the narrative shifted significantly last October when Price revealed the identity of her alleged attacker during her An Evening with Katie Price And Kerry Katona tour. While on stage in Scarborough, she stunned the audience by naming the British TV star she claimed had raped her, a revelation she had previously promised would remain secret.

Advice to Victims and Ongoing Investigations

Price used her platform to offer direct advice to other potential victims, urging them to be strong and come forward with their stories. She argued that speaking out helps to put predators away and supports others who might otherwise remain silent. She highlighted that many rape victims are not believed by the police or mocked by society, which often deters them from seeking justice.

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She added that she knows of cases where individuals have been found guilty in other courts but not in criminal courts, emphasizing that a lack of criminal conviction does not equate to innocence. Price believes that the Brand case is opening doors for more allegations to surface, noting that there is "no smoke without fire" in such matters.

Broader Context of Price's Trauma History

Price's recent comments are part of a broader pattern of public disclosure regarding her personal hardships. In 2022, she detailed another traumatic event in her documentary Trauma And Me, describing being raped during a carjacking in South Africa in 2018.

During the filming of her ITV reality show My Crazy Life with Kerry Katona, Price was held at gunpoint, an ordeal that contributed to a mental breakdown and a failed suicide attempt. She has consistently maintained that sharing these experiences is vital for awareness, despite the personal toll it takes, and continues to advocate for victims of sexual violence through her podcast and public appearances.