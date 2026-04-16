Katie Price Confirms Husband Lee Andrews is Under Dubai Travel Ban Amid Fraud Allegations

Katie Price has confirmed her husband, Lee Andrews, is subject to a travel ban in Dubai, contradicting his previous denials. The ban is reportedly linked to allegations of forgery and unpaid debts, while Lee also faces scrutiny over his online persona and lavish claims.

Katie Price has officially acknowledged that her husband, Lee Andrews , is subject to a travel ban , a development that directly contradicts his prior assertions of being free to leave Dubai . The controversy surrounding Lee, a 42-year-old British national, has been brewing for some time. Previous reports alleged that he spent three weeks incarcerated in a Dubai detention facility.

The basis for this alleged detention was a serious accusation of forging his former girlfriend's signature to secure a substantial loan amounting to £200,000. As a consequence of these alleged actions, it was claimed he was barred from departing the United Arab Emirates. Lee, however, has consistently denied these allegations. Adding to the recent scrutiny, last month a new accusation surfaced, alleging that Lee took $1000 from another woman and has subsequently failed to reimburse her. He addressed these claims on Instagram shortly after they emerged, refuting them. Katie Price, the former glamour model, aged 47, who exchanged vows with Lee in Dubai back in January, has now confirmed his travel restrictions during a recent installment of her podcast. In the episode, her sister, Sophie, inquired directly about her husband's current predicament. Katie responded by stating her intention to return to Dubai and that Lee would join her in England when circumstances permitted. She emphasized that Lee has resided in Dubai for two decades, identifying it as his home and the location of his professional endeavors. Katie expressed confidence that a time would come when Lee would be able to travel to England and be with her. Sophie then voiced her understanding that Lee was under a travel ban. Katie elaborated on the strictness of Dubai's regulations, remarking that travel bans can be imposed for a wide range of infractions, from minor issues like parking tickets to unpaid utility bills. She humorously contrasted this with the UK, joking that if similar rules applied, she would be banned for life. However, according to authoritative sources such as Chambers and Partners, a single, unresolved parking ticket in Dubai is exceedingly improbable to result in a travel ban. The situation could escalate, however, if numerous traffic fines accumulate, remain unpaid for an extended period, and collectively exceed AED 10,000, potentially leading to a civil case and a subsequent travel ban. This confirmation of the travel ban emerges as Lee Andrews has been actively addressing rumors of marital discord through his social media platforms. The glamour model's fourth husband has faced accusations of being a charlatan, particularly in light of his extravagant claims, which include identifying himself as a millionaire businessman with a PhD from Cambridge University and boasting about connections to prominent figures like Elon Musk. Beyond these assertions, recent reports suggested that concerns raised by Katie's family regarding her relationship with her Dubai-based husband were creating strain within their marriage. Lee was evidently eager to dispel these rumors. On Instagram, Lee posted a mock article titled: Lee Andrews confirms return to the UK, accompanied by text proclaiming the couple's unwavering strength and their intention to reside together starting in May, in anticipation of their winter wedding later this year. In addition to his staunch defense against marital difficulties, Lee also shared sexually explicit images of himself and shirtless photographs, ostensibly to promote his OnlyFans page, where he charges $18 per month and styles himself as Dr. Lee Andrews. Lee's defiant social media activity, which alluded to rumors of challenges in their long-distance marriage, also included screenshots of his video calls with Katie. These posts come in the wake of claims that concerns from Katie's family about her marriage, coupled with Lee's inability to depart Dubai, have diminished the initial enchantment of their whirlwind romance. A source confided to The Sun that Katie initially felt as though she were living in a fairy tale when Lee captivated her with his affections and a diamond engagement ring. Katie's initial wedding took place in January, mere weeks after they met, followed by a second, legally binding ceremony in February. Throughout their marriage, however, Lee has remained in the UAE, while Katie has divided her time between the UK and Dubai. This situation has cast a shadow over their union, with growing apprehensions from friends, fans, and particularly her family, to whom Katie is exceptionally loyal





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Dubai Travel Ban Allegations

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