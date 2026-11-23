Katie Price seemingly confirms she is back with conman ex-husband Lee Andrews after telling fans she is 'taken'. The reality star shared details of their Dubai trip and recent plastic surgery.

Former glamour model Katie Price, 48, has seemingly confirmed she is back together with her ex-husband Lee Andrews, 43. The television personality and mother of five hinted at the reconciliation during a recent Instagram Q&A session, stating she is 'taken'.

Instagram Q&A Sparks Reunion Speculation

Price addressed her relationship status directly on Sunday after fans questioned her personal life. When asked if she was single, she replied simply with the words 'I'm taken'. This statement suggests that Price and Andrews are giving their romance another chance after a significant separation.

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The couple split in September after Price discovered that Andrews, who described himself as a millionaire, had only £2.22 in his bank account. Despite this dramatic ending, Price recently traveled to Dubai to visit him, fueling rumors of a reconciliation.

Confronting Critics in Dubai

Price did not deny the rumors when one follower asked if she had lost credibility by returning to 'that muppet in Dubai'. She responded candidly, stating that her self-worth is not determined by public opinion. Price asserted that she knows who she is and does not need to prove anything to anyone.

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The reality star was seen partying with Andrews in Dubai last weekend. Her public appearance with the man she previously labeled a conman has drawn significant attention from media outlets and social media users alike.

Surgical Procedures and Personal Choices

Earlier this month, Price revealed on her podcast The Katie Price Show that her trip to the UAE included medical procedures. She told her co-host and sister Sophie that she was going to 'beauty stuff' done, specifically mentioning bum filler and injectables.

Price stated clearly on the pre-recorded episode titled Yes I'm Going Back To Dubai that she would see Andrews during her stay. She emphasized that there should be no speculation regarding her reasons for traveling to the United Arab Emirates.

Reflections on Past Relationships and Trauma

Price has been open about her history of four marriages and the impact her choices have had on her family. She admitted to putting her family 'through hell' but claimed that her ADHD diagnosis and subsequent therapy have helped her process past traumas.

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In an interview with The Sunday Times, Price discussed the recent documentary she made about her life. She expressed shock at how much she has endured, noting that she is now in control and has removed toxic people from her life.

Current Relationship Dynamics

The mother-of-five insisted that she is currently free from any controlling partners. She stated that she no longer has managers or men dictating her choices. Price emphasized her autonomy and her determination to be with whoever she chooses at age 48.

Price concluded that she has learned from her extensive relationship history. She noted that while her family may have opinions, she makes her own decisions about who she shares her life with.