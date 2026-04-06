Katie Price confirms she won't be moving to Dubai with her husband Lee Andrews, despite his claims of buying a £36 million home. This follows scrutiny of Andrews' financial background and business dealings, as concerns grow around the relationship.

Katie Price has clarified she will not be relocating to Dubai with her husband Lee Andrews , despite his claims of purchasing a £36 million home for them. This announcement comes amid ongoing speculation and concerns surrounding their relationship, particularly regarding Andrews' background and financial claims.

The former glamour model, who married Andrews in Dubai in January after a remarkably short courtship of just ten days, has faced scrutiny from various sources, including her family and some of Andrews' former partners. These individuals have raised red flags about Andrews' financial dealings, business ventures, and alleged connections to high-profile figures, prompting significant skepticism about the veracity of his assertions and the nature of their relationship. Price, however, remains resolute in her belief in Andrews, dismissing the concerns of her loved ones and expressing confidence in his character and intentions. \In a recent YouTube video, subsequently removed, Price stated unequivocally that she is not moving to Dubai, addressing the rumors directly. She explained that her family is based in the UK and that while her husband may spend time in Dubai, she will continue to divide her time between the two locations. Price's decision not to relocate to Dubai directly contradicts Andrews' initial statements about the purchase of a lavish property, further fueling questions about the couple's long-term plans and the underlying realities of their relationship. Furthermore, Price's decision not to sign a prenuptial agreement before their wedding reflects her unwavering trust in Andrews and reinforces her commitment to the relationship, regardless of any financial considerations or potential risks. This move has sparked conversations and reactions, as many are doubtful of the relationship. It is also important to note that Andrews is facing serious accusations, as he has allegedly failed to repay a woman $1,000. \Adding to the complexities surrounding the marriage, Andrews has presented himself as a wealthy businessman, making claims about his net worth and property acquisitions. However, these claims have been challenged by various sources, casting doubt on his financial credibility. The Daily Mail, for instance, reported that Andrews was banned from leaving Dubai after spending time in jail for allegedly forging his ex-girlfriend's signature to secure a significant loan. Despite these revelations, Price maintains her unwavering support for Andrews, insisting that she has conducted her due diligence by speaking with his father and ex-wife, and that he fulfills her expectations. While her immediate family has expressed concerns, Price has made it clear that she is in charge of her life and will continue making her own choices. Her sister, Sophie, has hinted at her disapproval through social media posts, indicating potential strain within the family dynamic. Price's children, while supportive of her happiness, have yet to meet Andrews. The ongoing narrative surrounding Price and Andrews continues to be marked by contrasting information, conflicting accounts, and a complex web of claims and counterclaims, making the true nature of their relationship difficult to fully understand. The public will continue to follow this development with interest





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Dubai Marriage Controversy

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