Katie Price Debuts 'Butterfly Lips' and Prepares for Raw Documentary

Katie Price showcases her latest cosmetic procedure, the 'butterfly lips' trend, while preparing for a revealing Sky documentary titled 'Katie Price Nothing To Hide'. The series promises an honest look at her life, alongside her upcoming appearance on her daughter's reality show.

Katie Price has once again altered her appearance, this time opting for the ' butterfly lips ' trend, a precise filler injection technique designed to lift and define the pout.

The former glamour model, known for her numerous cosmetic procedures – including at least 17 breast surgeries and six facelifts – debuted the results on Facebook after undergoing the treatment in Dubai. This latest tweakment focuses on creating a butterfly-shaped contour across the upper lip, enhancing its shape rather than simply adding volume. Price proudly shared a photo with the caption 'Ouch! New butterfly lips', signaling yet another transformation in her ongoing public journey with cosmetic enhancements.

Beyond her latest physical change, Katie Price is preparing for the release of a revealing new Sky documentary titled 'Katie Price Nothing To Hide'. The four-part series promises an unfiltered look into her life, encompassing both the highs and lows of her three-decade-long career in the public eye. A trailer for the documentary features Price herself questioning where to begin recounting her story – 'Do we start with the good, the bad or the ugly?

' – hinting at a comprehensive and honest portrayal. The series will utilize unseen footage and first-time testimonials to offer a fresh perspective on the enduring celebrity figure, exploring her experiences with marriage, motherhood, financial struggles, and public scandal. Sky describes the documentary as going 'beyond the headlines' to provide a nuanced understanding of Price’s life. The upcoming documentary has already generated significant buzz, with fans expressing excitement online.

Simultaneously, Price is also set to appear in the next series of her daughter Princess Andre’s reality TV show, 'The Princess Diaries', alongside her ex-husband Peter Andre, though they will film their scenes separately. This marks a shift from the show’s debut run, where Price was absent. The dynamic between Price and Andre has been a long-standing subject of public interest, stemming from their whirlwind romance on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

' in 2005, their subsequent marriage, and ultimately, their divorce in 2009. The documentary and reality TV appearance signal a continued openness to sharing her life with the public, despite the challenges and scrutiny that come with it. The series is directed by Paddy Wivell and produced by Phelan Glen, with Mindhouse’s Arron Fellows emphasizing the series’ intention to offer a surprising and tender reappraisal of a woman often perceived as an open book





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