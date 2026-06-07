Katie Price Declares Love for Incarcerated Husband Lee Andrews After Wild Night Out at Pride Show

Katie Price, 48, has declared her love for her incarcerated husband Lee Andrews after a wild night out at a Pride show over the weekend. The former glamour model reunited with Lee after a face-to-face meeting with his ex Dina, but has since put her wedding ring back on and performed an expletive-laden rendition of Finally by CeCe Peniston at the Pride show.

Katie Price , 48, enjoyed a wild night out at a Canterbury Pride show over the weekend, letting her hair down after a tumultuous week that saw her reunite with her incarcerated husband Lee Andrews .

The former glamour model returned home from Dubai earlier this week after it was thought she had accepted her marriage to Lee is over and removed her wedding ring following a face-to-face meeting with his ex Dina. However, Katie has since declared her love for Lee by putting her wedding ring back on, and on Saturday she took to the stage for an expletive-laden appearance at the Pride show.

Footage shared by drag star Courtney Act captured Katie performing a rendition of Finally by CeCe Peniston while puffing on a vape. At one point the star took a puff from her vape before asking the crowd: 'I don't even know what the next song is. I'm not a professional singer, but just join along. What's the next song?

Oh, it's a ballad. What the f***?

' In another video, posted by an audience member on TikTok, Katie told the crowd she'd visited a prison to 'Find Lee. ' Katie Price enjoyed a wild night out over the weekend, letting her hair down after a tumultuous week that saw her reunite with her incarcerated husband Lee Andrews The former glamour model, 48, returned home from Dubai earlier this week after it was thought she had accepted her marriage to Lee is over, but on Saturday made a surprise U-turn She said: 'I want to hear it from you guys, do I leave Lee or stay with him?

' As she asked the crowd, she was met with a sea of screams and cheers, before saying: 'Do I stay with Lee? ' which sparked a sea of boos. Lee is currently in Al Awir Central Prison where he is being held for fraud allegations and requires a six-figure sum to be paid in order to secure his release.

And while it was thought Katie was moving on, she did a complete 180 on Saturday night as she shared a post on her Story showing her wedding ring. She then made her feelings very clear as she declared in the caption: 'I love @wesleeeandrews' as she tagged his Instagram account. It comes after earlier on Saturday Katie admitted that her body is 'skeletal' after stress-induced weight loss amid husband Lee's imprisonment.

On Snapchat she shared a worrying clip in a pair of tight black leggings where her very slim frame was displayed. She said: 'I am so stressed at the minute. Look, I'm just losing weight.

' However, Katie has since declared her love for Lee by putting her wedding ring back on, and on Saturday she took to the stage for an expletive-laden appearance at the Pride show Footage shared by drag star Courtney Act captured Katie performing a rendition of Finally by CeCe Peniston while puffing on a vape Another video saw Katie tell the crowd she'd been to a prison to 'Find Lee,' but upon asking if she should stay with him, she was met with a sea of boos She then compared her figure to a cartoon character, saying: 'I actually look like Skeletor. ' Pointing to her thigh gap she added: 'Look, look at that gap...

Life in general is stress but I'm good.

'What I mean is I'm good and everything but obviously it takes a toll on your body. Because my adrenaline is like… That's what it is, it's the adrenaline pumping.

' On Friday, The Daily Mail revealed that Katie has met up with Lee's ex-partner Dina for a 'woman-to-woman' chat in Dubai. The Daily Mail revealed in January, shortly after the former glamour model's shock wedding to the businessman, Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge. She then took legal action against him, resulting in Lee being slapped with a travel ban from Dubai.

Hours after her conversation with Dina, Katie flew home to the UK and was pictured without her wedding ring, in pictures obtained by The Mirror. It is now back on. Dina has refused to talk publicly about Lee's underhand tactics, but after Katie got in touch, she agreed to meet up with the former Loose Women star to warn her about staying with her husband, who is currently locked up in a Dubai prison.

Katie, who travelled to Dubai with her videographer Matt earlier this week, filmed the pair's conversation and teased a potential release, rumoured to be on her podcast. In the video shared on the Facebook page for her Katie Price Show podcast, she says: 'Women stick together and I came to Dina about one of the cases because I thought is Dina involved?

'Then obviously we had a cup of tea as girls do, we've had a long chat and that's for us to know and for you to find out in the future. On that note I'm glad we met.

' Dina had earlier said: 'Just out of respect, if there's anything I wanted to share and kind of warn her about anything it would be woman-to-woman, face-to-face. 'I don't care about coming on here and all this noise that's happenin





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Canterbury Pride Dina Woman-To-Woman Chat Dubai Prison Fraud Allegations Six-Figure Sum Stress-Induced Weight Loss Skeletal Body

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