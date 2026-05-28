Katie Price Deletes Instagram After Locating Husband in Dubai Prison

Katie Price celebrated her son Harvey's birthday with a camping trip shortly after confirming her missing husband Lee Andrews is in a Dubai prison. She then deleted her Instagram account, adding to the confusion surrounding her tumultuous personal life.

Katie Price was in high spirits on Wednesday as she celebrated her son Harvey's 24th birthday, taking him on a camping trip in Kent. Dressed in a printed bikini, she enjoyed a barbecue with him during the heatwave.

This positive moment came after weeks of distress over her missing husband, Lee Andrews. On Thursday, however, she confused fans by deleting her entire Instagram account, shortly after claiming she had finally spoken to Lee from a Dubai prison. The deletion appears to contradict her earlier statements about wanting a more private life with her husband, who has been branded a scammer by many. Katie had been worried about Lee after he went missing two weeks ago.

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Lee was arrested and is being held in Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai. Initially, Katie denied these claims, but later confirmed that Lee called her from the prison. During a two-minute phone call, she learned that he had been interrogated, placed in a hood, and that his phone was used by authorities to simulate activity. Lee expressed shock at learning he is now the most hated man in prison.

Katie also revealed that he will be released on Monday after paying a four-figure sum, and she has demanded he give an interview to clear his name and address public perceptions that he is a scammer. Despite the chaos, Katie focused on Harvey's birthday. She shared the camping trip on social media before deleting her account.

On her podcast, The Katie Price Show, she discussed the phone call in detail, thanking Interpol, the British Consulate, and the police for their help. She mentioned that Lee told her he was mistaken for a spy, leading to intensive interrogation. Katie also addressed rumors that Lee followed another woman online during his disappearance, clarifying that it was an unauthorized user accessing his account.

The situation remains fluid, with Katie navigating her husband's legal troubles while maintaining her role as a mother to her children





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