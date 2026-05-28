Katie Price Details Prison Call With Husband Lee Andrews Amid Civil Arrest Claims

Katie Price discusses a two‑minute phone call with husband Lee Andrews, who is detained in Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison on a civil matter, and outlines their strained relationship and the harsh conditions of the facility.

British media personality Katie Price has opened up about a recent two‑minute telephone conversation she had with her husband, Lee Andrews , while he was detained in Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai.

The dialogue, which aired on Price's podcast The Katie Price Show, revealed that Andrews was shocked to learn he had become "the most hated man in prison" after claiming he had been kidnapped and subsequently disappearing for two weeks. During the brief exchange Price told her husband she loved him and expressed her concern for his wellbeing, while Andrews insisted he had been arrested on suspicion of espionage.

Subsequent reports, however, suggest that the espionage allegation was a misunderstanding and that the real reason for his incarceration was a private civil dispute. The Dubai authorities have confirmed that the espionage charge was never pursued, and that Andrews is being held on civil‑law matters that remain undisclosed.

Price, 48, who rose to fame as a glamour model before branching into television and publishing, said on the show that she would press her husband for answers about an alleged affair that surfaced while he was in hiding. She noted that despite earlier statements about keeping their private life out of the public eye, Andrews must give an interview to "set the record straight" because the British public "deserve it.

" The couple married in January after a whirlwind romance, and the sudden disappearance of Andrews sparked an intensive search effort. He had sent Price a video showing himself hooded, hands bound, and forced into a van, claiming he had been kidnapped and taken to a black site.

His father, Peter Andrews, later contacted Price to explain that his son had been arrested on May 14 and was now being held in a facility often referred to as "Dubai's Alcatraz" due to its harsh conditions. Al Awir Central Prison, located less than 20 miles from the centre of Dubai, has a reputation for overcrowding, unsanitary conditions and allegations of forced confessions.

Former detainees describe cells where up to fifteen inmates share a cramped space, sleeping on bunk beds or the floor, while the prison houses individuals accused of serious crimes ranging from murder to terrorism. Andrews is now facing these challenging circumstances, and Price disclosed that she expects him to be released on the upcoming Monday after he pays a four‑figure sum demanded by the authorities.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has declined to confirm the specifics of his detention, stating only that consular officials are in contact with UAE authorities and are supporting the family. Price concluded the interview by urging her listeners to stay informed about the case, emphasizing that transparency is essential for both her husband's legal battle and the public's right to know





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