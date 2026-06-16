Katie Price disrupts rugby awards shouting Dubai prison name before husband's release

The former model caused a raucous scene at Littlehampton Rugby's awards, yelling HMP Dubai moments before Lee Andrews was freed from a Dubai jail, sparking concerns over her health and the couple's future.

Katie Price caused a scene at the Littlehampton Rugby end‑of‑season awards on June 6, shouting the words HMP Dubai while the ceremony was in progress.

The 48‑year‑old mother of five had been invited as a guest of one of the players and quickly joined the drinking games that were part of the evening. According to several attendees, Price became increasingly loud, leaping from her seat and repeatedly yelling phrases that made little sense, including the name of the Dubai prison where her husband Lee Andrews was detained.

The disruption grew to the point where the host asked her to quiet down and the speaker had to pause the programme while she finally settled down and left the venue later in the night. The incident took place only a few days before Andrews was released from Al‑Awir prison in the United Arab Emirates. After spending a month behind bars on allegations of fraud, he was freed on a Friday after a large bail package was reportedly paid.

Price confirmed that she travelled back to Dubai after the awards to be with Andrews on his release. She has said she will not contribute the £140,000 that was said to be required for his freedom, insisting that the money will come from other sources. Friends and family have expressed concern about Price's wellbeing and the effect of the situation on her children.

A close friend said that the family is worried about her mental health and the amount of time she is spending away from her five children while she remains in the UAE. The couple have been the subject of intense media scrutiny, with former spouse Lee claiming he was the target of false espionage accusations and Price demanding answers to a series of lies she says he has told her.

Despite the turmoil, the pair appear to be reconciling, with Andrews FaceTiming his wife shortly after his release and Price stating she cannot walk away from the marriage without seeing him again. The episode at the rugby club, the subsequent flight to Dubai and the ongoing legal and financial disputes continue to dominate celebrity headlines





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