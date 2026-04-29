Katie Price Faces Backlash for Promoting Illegal CBD Products in Dubai

Katie Price has drawn criticism for endorsing CBD products while in Dubai, where such items are banned. The former glamour model promoted Supreme CBD on Instagram, offering a discount code to followers. This follows previous controversies, including her support for unverified claims about CBD curing cancer. The NHS warns about the lack of evidence for CBD’s medical benefits and potential risks.

Katie Price has sparked controversy once again after promoting CBD products while in Dubai , a country with strict anti-drug laws. The 47-year-old former glamour model took to Instagram to share a video where she enthusiastically endorsed Supreme CBD, a brand she has previously been associated with.

In the clip, she expressed her love for Dubai but lamented missing her CBD oil, which she claims helps with her sleep. She also offered her followers a 40% discount code, Katie40, raising concerns among fans and social media users. Many questioned the legality of her actions, given that cannabis-derived products, including CBD oil, are illegal in the UAE.

The country has a zero-tolerance policy toward drugs, and promoting, selling, or possessing such substances can lead to severe penalties, including confiscation of goods and criminal charges. This is not the first time Katie Price has faced backlash for her association with CBD products. Last year, she drew criticism for supporting boxer Anthony Fowler’s claims that CBD oil had healed his daughter’s tumor.

She shared his story on social media and promoted his Supreme CBD brand, using a checkout code that would financially benefit her. Both Katie and Anthony were accused of being irresponsible for making unverified medical claims. The NHS has stated that while CBD may have some medical benefits, there is no evidence it can cure cancer.

Additionally, the quality and safety of CBD products sold online are often questionable, and they may interact negatively with other medications. Despite the controversy, Katie Price appeared unfazed as she jetted off to Dubai to reunite with her husband, Lee Andrews. The couple’s relationship has been a subject of scrutiny, with reports suggesting Andrews has a troubled past, including allegations of forgery and a stint in a UAE jail.

Meanwhile, the debate over CBD oil continues. While it is legal in the UK, provided it contains less than 0.2% THC, its use remains controversial due to a lack of conclusive scientific evidence supporting its medical benefits. The NHS advises caution, noting that CBD can affect liver function and interact with other medications. As Katie Price’s latest promotion sparks another round of criticism, questions remain about the ethics of celebrity endorsements for products with unproven health claims





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