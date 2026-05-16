Katie Price, the former glamour model, has expressed fears that her husband Lee Andrews has been kidnapped after he went missing three days ago. She claimed that he was detained in a van with his hands tied and that their last conversation took place at 10pm on Wednesday as he travelled through the border at Hatta, but his phone then 'went dead'.

Katie Price fears her husband Lee Andrews has 'been kidnapped' and claimed he was 'detained in a van with his hands tied ' after going missing three days ago.

The former glamour model, 47, spoke in an update to her YouTube channel on Saturday in which she said that the last time she heard from the Dubai-based businessman, 42, he had been 'captured in a van with his hands tied.

' Katie explained that their last conversation took place at 10pm on Wednesday as he travelled through the border at Hatta, but his phone then 'went dead. ' She added that she had been in contact with the 'head of CID in Dubai' who was unable to locate him but confirmed he had 'not been detained.

' Lee was due to reunite with his wife Katie for a Good Morning Britain interview on Monday, but failed to get on a flight, later claiming that he had 'things to do' but was still on his way. Katie, who wed Lee in January following a whirlwind ten day romance, then branded their relationship a 'soap opera' before seemingly hinting that the marriage was over by emerging without her wedding ring





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Kidnapped Detained In A Van Hands Tied Missing Good Morning Britain Interview Relationship A 'Soap Opera' Marriage Was Over

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