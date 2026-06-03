Katie Price fights to free husband Lee Andrews from Dubai jail, £100,000 fine required

Katie Price is making repeated trips to Dubai in a bid to secure her husband Lee Andrews' release from Al Awir prison. Sources say a fine of over £100,000 must be paid to end his detention linked to a private civil dispute. Price posted a heartfelt Instagram message and hinted at revelations to come once Andrews is out.

Lee Andrews , the husband of former glamour model Katie Price , faces a steep financial hurdle before he can leave Al Awir prison in Dubai. Sources close to the couple say the British businessman must settle a fine of more than £100,000 to secure his release, a payment that Katie hopes he will be able to arrange without her having to dip into her own funds.

The fee is reportedly linked to a private civil dispute that led to Andrews' detention, not the espionage allegations he previously hinted at. Since his arrest in early March, Andrews has remained behind bars while his wife has made several trips to the United Arab Emirates in an effort to sort out the paperwork needed for his freedom.

On Wednesday, The Sun quoted an insider who said Price had visited the prison multiple times, including that very day, and was actively negotiating the terms of the payment. The insider added that Price is "desperately trying to get Lee out of prison" and that she believes her husband will eventually be able to muster the required cash, although she insists she will not be financially responsible for the sum.

Price's public statements have been tinged with a mix of resolve and melancholy. In an Instagram post shared the day after she flew to Dubai, she wrote a reflective caption about heartbreak, loss and the forging of strength through adversity. She described herself as a woman who has been forced to become resilient, noting that "the scars she carries shine as proof that she made it through.

" The caption was accompanied by a photo of the couple, with Price still wearing the diamond engagement ring she received when they married in January after a brief courtship. While Andrews remains silent on social media, his online presence has been sporadic. He briefly unfollowed Price on Instagram before re‑following her a day later, and a brief two‑minute phone call from inside the prison was the only direct contact the couple had reported.

During a recent episode of The Katie Price Show podcast, Price said she plans to confront her husband face‑to‑face once he is released, demanding answers to the many unanswered questions that have swirled around his disappearance and detention. She hinted that there are rumors of fraud and misrepresentation, and that she feels "let down and lied to" by her partner. The situation has drawn considerable media attention, with both The Sun and the Daily Mail following the story closely.

The Daily Mail reached out to Price's representatives for comment but has not received a response at the time of publication. Meanwhile, Price was spotted at Gatwick Airport on Monday, traveling to Dubai with a large pink suitcase, a videographer, and a photographer, likely to document the anticipated reunion.

Despite the ongoing legal and financial obstacles, the couple appears determined to resolve their issues, with Price asserting that she will "ask him about all of it" once he steps outside the prison walls, emphasizing that the public deserves a full explanation of the events that have unfolded over the past weeks.





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