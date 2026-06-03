Katie Price gives update on husband Lee Andrews' incarceration

Katie Price has given an update on her husband Lee Andrews' incarceration, revealing that he will not be released from prison anytime soon. The former glamour model, 48, travelled to Dubai to be reunited with her spouse, who is believed to be behind bars.

Katie Price has finally given an update on her husband Lee Andrews ' incarceration. The former glamour model, 48, travelled to Dubai earlier this week to be reunited with her spouse, who is believed to be behind bars.

Taking to her social media, Katie posted a clip of her wearing burgundy leggings and a matching top with a pink jacket around her waist. She said: 'Today, even though it's about 40 degrees outside, the places I've got to go today, you have to cover up hence the leggings, hence the jacket.

'I mean, I can't hide these, but I'm covered. It's skintight but I'm covered. I've got to go to courts, prison and a police station.

'Not a visiting prison, but 'the' prison. And who knows today's going to bring, I've had four hours sleep, not even that.

' Katie Price has finally given an update on her husband Lee Andrews' incarceration The former glamour model, 48, travelled to Dubai on Monday to be reunited with her spouse, who is believed to be behind bars She continued: 'I'm so tired, by the time we got to the hotel it was 3am. I've probably had an hour-and-a-half sleep and I still look like this.

'I've had to put a device in my new phone, my UK one is rubbish. Let's go, today is an important day for me.

' Earlier in the day, it was revealed that Lee 'won't be getting released from prison anytime soon', despite him being expected to have been freed on Monday. Katie shared a cryptic post about 'heartbreak and loss she didn't see coming' on Instagram on Wednesday, a day after she flew out to be reunited with her spouse in Dubai. An insider told the Daily Mail: 'Katie is going to the prison on Wednesday to try to speak to Lee.

He is still locked up there and it does not look like he is getting out any time soon.

' Lee has spent the past few weeks detained in Al Awir prison over a 'private civil matter' and not for espionage as he claimed. On Tuesday, Katie addressed her upset on her story and shared: 'Behind every strong woman is a story that changed her. A heartbreak she didn't see coming. A loss she never wanted.

A battle she never asked to fight.

'She didn't become strong because it was easy, she became strong because she had no other choice. Katie shared a cryptic post about 'heartbreak and loss she didn't see coming' on Instagram on Wednesday, a day after she flew out to be reunited with her spouse in Dubai 'And now? That strength is her power. Her resilience is her weapon.

Her faith is her anchor. She may carry scars, but those scars shine as proof that she made it through.

' She continued: 'Strong women aren't born, they're built in the fire. And if you see one standing tall, know this: she carries a story of survival that turned into strength.

' Katie was spotted at London Gatwick airport on Monday when she flew to Dubai to reunite with Lee who has yet to be seen in weeks. On Tuesday, Lee mysteriously re-followed Katie after unfollowing her on Instagram, but other than that, he has remained silent on social media.

However despite recent events, Katie seemed set on reuniting with Lee and was seen wheeling a huge pink suitcase alongside videographer and photographer Ben Algar who will no doubt be capturing the reunion on camera. Katie said on her podcast last Thursday 'when gets out, I'm going to ask him about all of it because everything needs an explanation.

There's so much speculation about you, it's about time you actually do a sit-down video interview, because I think the public deserve it.

' The star was seen still wearing her huge diamond ring as she continued to show her commitment to Lee after they tied the knot in January, less than a week into knowing one another. Lee has been imprisoned over a private civil matter and was expected to be released on Monday after paying a four figure fine - but that now appears to not be the case Lee made contact with his wife in what she says was a two-minute phone call from inside the jail.

A source told Daily Mail: 'Katie has gone to Dubai to have it out with Lee. She took the 2.35pm flight from Gatwick yesterday.

'Katie feels let down and she's been lied to on several points and been made to look stupid in front of family and friends. Not to mention the world on social media.

'She's being shown things on a daily basis about him and showing he's a possible fraud. She doesn't want to admit defeat and call it a day on their marriage.

' Last week, Katie had lost access to her Instagram account after it was banned, but returned to the social media platform on Monday. The platform temporarily removed her account, but she and her 2.6 million followers have all been reinstated, but Lee was no longer a follower until Tuesday, when he started following her again.

The former glamour model's profile was taken down just hours after she claimed she and husband Lee had finally spoken, which added yet more confusion to the sag





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