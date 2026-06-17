Katie Price and Lee Andrews reunite in Dubai following his release from Al Awir prison, with Lee denying fraud charges and claiming he was detained on espionage suspicions.

Katie Price and her husband Lee Andrews finally reunited in Dubai after his controversial release from Al Awir prison, a facility known for holding high‑profile detainees.

The 38‑year‑old television personality arrived in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend, greeted her husband with a joyful leap into his arms and immediately set out for an impromptu date night on the city's famous rooftop cinema, Vox Dubai. The couple, both dressed casually in denim and a pink shirt for Katie and a baseball cap and jeans for Lee, shared a series of affectionate embraces and kisses while the World Cup match played on the big screen behind them.

Despite admitting later that she still had many questions about the circumstances surrounding Lee's imprisonment, Katie's demeanor was buoyant, her smile bright as she posted a series of photos and a brief caption that read, My husband is back. I love you. Lee, 43, has been fervently denying any involvement in the fraud allegations that sparked his arrest a month earlier.

In a series of Instagram videos posted shortly after his release, he claimed that he never faced any fraud charge and that the entire episode was a case of mistaken espionage suspicion. He described a dramatic sequence in which he was seized at the Qatar border by armed men, taken to a secret "black site" operated by an arm of the National Guard, and held without phone access, water, or basic rights.

According to{ "Text": "Lee"} his narrative, the intervention of UK authorities, facilitated by Katie's relentless lobbying, compelled the UAE to release him from the clandestine detention facility. He insisted that the only legal proceeding he faced was a civil case in Dubai, which resulted in his transfer to the mainstream prison during the Eid holidays.

Throughout his statements, Lee repeatedly emphasized that there is "not one shred of evidence" linking him to fraud, and he challenged reports that he had secured a mortgage in the name of his former fiancée, Dina Taji, labeling such claims as baseless. The couple's reunion comes against a backdrop of ongoing legal drama.

Earlier reports indicated that Lee, a self‑styled billionaire, was detained on fraud allegations relating to a £200,000 mortgage allegedly taken out in Dina Taji's name without her knowledge. The Daily Mail revealed that the mortgage had led to a travel ban imposed on Lee by Dubai authorities and that Dina had warned Katie about the potential risks of remaining with him.

Yet, following Lee's dramatic claims of espionage and his insistence that the fraud accusations are unfounded, Katie appeared to accept his version of events, sharing his videos and expressing gratitude for the support she received from both British and Emirati officials. The story continues to unfold as both parties navigate the legal repercussions and public scrutiny surrounding their high‑profile relationship





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Dubai Prison Fraud Allegations Espionage Claims

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