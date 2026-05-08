Katie Price Plans to Return to Driving After Seventh Ban, Sparks Controversy

Katie Price reveals her intentions to obtain an International Driving Permit to drive in Dubai, despite being banned from driving in the UK for the seventh time. Her troubled driving history and recent marriage to Lee Andrews continue to make headlines.

Katie Price , the former glamour model and TV personality, has sparked controversy once again by revealing her plans to return to driving just weeks after being banned from the road for the seventh time.

The 47-year-old was handed a six-month disqualification earlier this year after ignoring police letters regarding an 80mph speeding ticket. Despite her ban, Price took to Instagram to share her intentions of obtaining an International Driving Permit (IDP), which she believes will allow her to drive in Dubai, where her husband, Lee Andrews, resides.

The IDP is essentially a multi-language translation of a national driving licence and does not grant the holder the legal right to drive if their licence is revoked or banned in their home country. Price's latest ban is just one in a long line of driving-related offences that have plagued her over the years. Her first ban came in 2010, followed by another in 2012 for failing to respond to speeding tickets.

In 2018, she received a six-month ban for speeding, and in 2019, she was banned for three months after admitting to driving while disqualified. That same year, she was convicted of being drunk in charge of a vehicle after her car veered off the road and hit a grass verge. In 2021, Price was involved in a car crash and admitted to police that she had taken drugs and should not have been driving.

This incident led to a two-year driving ban, 100 hours of community service, and up to 30 rehabilitation sessions. A judge at the time condemned her driving record as 'one of the worst I have ever seen.

' Despite her troubled history behind the wheel, Price remains undeterred. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a video of herself and her husband, Lee Andrews, discussing her plans to obtain an IDP. In the clip, Price mentions that she is heading to the hospital to get her stitches removed before visiting her husband's father for a cup of tea.

She then reveals her intention to get the IDP, to which Lee responds, 'That’s the easy one, then you’ll see the car.

' This refers to the £180,000 Ferrari that Lee claimed to have gifted her as a wedding present earlier this year. Price and Andrews tied the knot in January, just 10 days after meeting, and held a second, legal ceremony, much to the shock and concern of her fans and family. There have been disputed claims about Lee's background, with some alleging that he is a scammer.

Despite the controversy surrounding her marriage and her driving record, Price continues to make headlines. Her latest ban and her plans to obtain an IDP have once again brought her into the spotlight, raising questions about her judgment and her ability to learn from past mistakes





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