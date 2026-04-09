Katie Price announces she will not be visiting her husband in Dubai and awaits his return to the UK, amidst controversies surrounding his business dealings and a claim to buy Chelsea FC.

Katie Price has announced she will not be traveling to Dubai to visit her husband, Lee Andrews , and instead anticipates his return to the UK. The couple, who married in January and then formalized their union with a legal ceremony in February, have been navigating a long-distance relationship. While Lee has primarily resided in the United Arab Emirates, Katie has been commuting between the UK and Dubai .

Price has indicated she feels she has fulfilled her obligations of visiting Dubai and will now wait for Lee to come to the UK, prioritizing her commitments and life in her home country. This decision comes amidst reports of potential financial difficulties and a questionable background of Andrews. Price, speaking candidly on her YouTube channel, offered insights into her travel patterns and her experience of maintaining a cross-continental marriage. She also addressed concerns about Andrews's alleged travel restrictions, refuting claims he is unable to leave Dubai and denying any wrongdoing in connection to accusations of forging his ex-girlfriend's signature to acquire a significant loan. The former model spoke of her desire to focus on her work and home-related projects, expressing a preference for the familiarity and comfort of her life in the UK. She highlighted the unappealing weather she encountered in Dubai during her previous trips. Her remarks reflect her desire to settle back into a normal routine in her home, while waiting for her husband to join her. \Price also shared her perspective on Dubai, contrasting its glamorous image often presented on social media with the reality of her experiences. She mentioned that her visits were not focused on holiday activities and that she engaged in everyday activities similar to those in the UK. Price has been vocal about the couple's relationship and her personal plans. She openly discussed her lifestyle, work and her reasons for not traveling to Dubai. She mentioned her desire to organize her home and focus on her work. Her latest video also followed a controversial claim by Lee about a possible bid to acquire Chelsea Football Club, which has been met with skepticism. \The situation involving Lee Andrews's financial background and integrity has come under intense scrutiny. Adding further complexity to the situation, Andrews has declared he is in talks to purchase Chelsea football club, a claim that has been met with incredulity, given the significant wealth of the current owner. Several people have doubted Andrews's claims. His past actions have raised numerous doubts about his credibility. The businessman has also been accused of making various false claims regarding his wealth, educational background, and business ventures, with accusations of scamming, and a general lack of transparency regarding his sources of wealth. Alana Percival, Lee’s ex-fiancée, has accused him of scamming money out of her. Andrews's claims of wealth, which he says includes links with Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, have not been independently verified, and his overall reputation has been damaged by various accusations from former associates. This news comes as a new chapter in the complex relationship between the Price and Andrews. The current situation places Price in the position of waiting for her husband to return to her homeland





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