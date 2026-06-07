Katie Price Reaffirms Love for Lee Andrews and Dons Wedding Ring Again After Dubai Meeting with His Ex

Katie Price, 48, declares her love for husband Lee Andrews and wears her wedding ring again days after meeting his ex Dina Taji in Dubai. She also admits to stress-induced weight loss, calling her frame skeletal, while supporting her son Junior in Monaco.

Katie Price has publicly declared her love for Lee Andrews and is once again wearing her wedding ring , just days after a dramatic face-to-face meeting with her husband's ex-partner, Dina Taji, in Dubai.

The 48-year-old former glamour model returned to the UK earlier this week, leading many to believe she had accepted that her marriage to Lee was over after removing her ring following the tense encounter. However, in a surprising turn of events, Price took to social media on Saturday evening to share a photo of her hand adorned with the wedding band, accompanied by a heartfelt caption expressing her devotion to Andrews.

This show of commitment comes amid ongoing legal troubles for Andrews, who is currently incarcerated at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations. His release reportedly hinges on the payment of a substantial six-figure sum, a burden that may fall on Price. The emotional rollercoaster has taken a visible toll on Price, who earlier in the day admitted that her body has become skeletal due to stress-induced weight loss.

In a candid Snapchat video, she appeared in tight black leggings, highlighting her slender frame. I am so stressed at the minute. Look, I am just losing weight, she said, comparing herself to the cartoon character Skeletor. Pointing to her thigh gap, she added, Look at that gap...

Life in general is stress but I am good. She attributed her physical state to constant adrenaline pumping, a result of the ongoing turmoil. Despite her personal struggles, Price has been trying to maintain a sense of normalcy, posting supportive messages for her son Junior, 20, who performed during the Grand Prix in Monaco. She shared a clip of his performance on Instagram with the caption, So proud of my son.

The drama intensified earlier this week when Price met with Andrews's ex, Dina Taji, for what she described as a woman-to-woman chat in Dubai. The meeting was prompted by Price's discovery of Andrews's alleged fraudulent activities, including taking out a £200,000 mortgage in Taji's name without her knowledge, which led to legal action and a travel ban.

During the conversation, which Price filmed for her podcast, she emphasized female solidarity, stating, Women stick together and I came to Dina about one of the cases because I thought is Dina involved? The pair discussed Andrews's behavior and Taji's warnings about staying with him. Following the meeting, Price returned to the UK without her wedding ring, but as evidenced by her latest social media post, she has since put it back on.

Friends suggest that Price is considering paying the hefty sum needed to secure Andrews's release from prison, despite recognizing the potential recklessness of such a move. Her ability to monetize the chaos of her life remains a constant theme, with fans eagerly following her every move





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