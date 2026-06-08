Katie Price Refuses to Fund GoFundMe for Husband Lee Andrews' £140,000 Dubai Prison Release Amid Fraud Case

Katie Price has reportedly rejected husband Lee Andrews' plea to set up a GoFundMe for his £140,000 release from a Dubai prison on fraud charges. Despite his claims of wealth, Andrews faces multiple allegations and warnings from exes, while Price grapples with public scrutiny and her own financial limits.

Lee Andrews , the husband of television personality Katie Price , is reportedly seeking £140,000 to secure his release from a Dubai prison where he is being held on fraud allegations .

In a desperate move, he has asked his wife to set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise the funds. This follows a series of revelations about Andrews' past financial dealings and warnings from his former partners. The situation unfolded after Katie Price traveled to Dubai upon learning of her husband's arrest.

She was initially told a fee of £6,500 would secure his release but upon arriving at the courthouse with her credit card, she was informed that because Andrews was also involved in a separate property-related case awaiting a court date, the required sum had escalated to £140,000. Price has refused to pay this amount, stating unequivocally that she will never give him money, emphasizing that she has always been the breadwinner and has repeatedly faced such obligations in her past marriages.

In a phone conversation reported by The Sun, when Andrews suggested a fundraiser, Price allegedly responded: 'No-one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you.

' Price has acknowledged the public scrutiny and criticism she faces, including being labeled 'stupid' for her involvement with Andrews. She maintains she is staying strong and making her own choices, declaring, 'I am not stupid.

' However, her decision to remain with Andrews comes despite multiple warnings from his ex-partners. Two of his former partners came forward urging her to 'run for the hills.

' His ex Crystal Janke claimed he conned her out of £123,000 under the promise of a £1 million return. Additionally, his ex-fiancée Alana Percival issued social media warnings. Perhaps most damningly, his ex Dina Taji met with Price in Dubai and warned her 'face-to-face' about Andrews.

The Daily Mail reported that shortly after Price and Andrews married, he took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge, leading to legal action and a travel ban against him in Dubai. After meeting Dina, Price said, 'My eyes have been opened. I just need some time to think.

' Despite these revelations, Price recently seemingly reconciled by posting a picture of her wedding ring on Instagram with the caption 'I love @wesleeeandrews. ' Friends of Price suggest she is using the drama to engage her followers, but close sources reveal she is deeply affected. A friend told the Daily Mail: 'Katie is in pieces. To the outside world she wants to keep up the bravado.

But inside she can't believe how Lee has made her look. He's pulled the wool over lots of people's eyes - especially women. And now, as it's all being played out in the public eye, she's at the forefront of the con.

' The source added that unless someone pays tens of thousands of pounds, Andrews will not be released anytime soon. There are also questions about Price's own financial capacity to help, given her own history as a former bankrupt. Ultimately, this saga paints a picture of a controversial relationship where Andrews' alleged fraudulent past has caught up with him, leaving his famous wife entangled in a public and financial quandary





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Dubai Prison Fraud Allegations Gofundme Ex-Warnings Dina Taji Financial Con Celebrity Marriage

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