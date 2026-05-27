Katie Price Reveals First Words to Husband Lee Andrews After Spy Arrest in Dubai

Katie Price has spoken about her first conversation with husband Lee Andrews after he was arrested for espionage in Dubai. She described a rushed two-minute call from Al Awir prison where he claimed authorities suspected him of spying. Lee faces a four-figure fine and is expected to be released on Monday.

Katie Price has revealed what she said to her husband Lee Andrews during their first conversation after he was arrested for spying. The former glamour model, 47, stated that Lee called her from Al Awir prison in Dubai on Wednesday morning, marking the first time they had spoken since his disappearance.

The Daily Mail had reported on Saturday that Lee was arrested and is locked up in a Dubai prison, according to his father, which Katie initially denied. However, she now claims that Lee, 43, contacted her in a two-minute call from the notorious prison and told her he was detained on suspicion of espionage. Al Awir prison, less than 20 miles from Dubai's city center, has been described as 'hell on earth' and houses murderers, terrorists, and rapists.

Katie shared details of their conversation: 'I told him how worried I had been and told him I loved him. It was very rushed, but he said the authorities out there thought he was a spy. I don't know much more than that right now.

' It is understood that Lee was arrested on Wednesday, May 14, after previously hiding out and maintaining a low profile. Lee must now pay a four-figure fine, and is expected to be released on Monday. Katie Price has provided insight into her first contact with Lee Andrews after his arrest for alleged spying in Dubai. Lee called her from Al Awir prison, a facility notorious for its harsh conditions.

The call lasted only two minutes, during which Katie expressed her worry and love. Lee informed her that authorities suspected him of being a spy. The Foreign Office has refused to confirm or deny whether Lee is being held in Al Awir prison, but a spokesman reiterated that UK consular officials are supporting the family and are in contact with UAE authorities. Lee had been missing for 11 days before the Daily Mail revealed he was discovered in prison.

Prior to that, he had sent Katie a video of himself hooded with his hands tied, claiming he had been bundled into a van and taken to a black site while trying to return to London. He sent texts and voice messages alleging kidnapping. It is understood that Lee was arrested on May 14, soon after his father, Peter, texted Katie to explain Lee's whereabouts and arranged a call from the prison call box.

According to reports, Lee had been keeping a low profile before his arrest, moving his belongings from his apartment to his father's. An insider claims that Lee will be released on Monday after paying a four-figure fine. Al Awir Central, nicknamed Dubai's Alcatraz, is infamous for brutal conditions, including torture of inmates and horrific illnesses. Dangerous prisoners are held in unsanitary and overcrowded cells alongside expats, including British citizens, many held without formal charges or coerced into confessions.

Despite his arrest, Lee appeared active on social media, having followed a mystery woman on Instagram last week. Former detainees describe conditions where up to 15 men share a single room, sleeping on bunk beds and the floor. Katie shared her devastation in the days after Lee went missing, unable to contact her husband whom she married in January after a week-long romance. His family filed a missing person report at the British embassy.

His father, Peter, who is one of the few people in Dubai supporting him, told the Daily Mail that Lee was arrested by UAE authorities but did not know the charges. Peter said, 'Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped but he is under arrest. I don't know on what charge.

I'm not sure where he is being held. But he will call me later today. He is not at my house.

' A police source confirmed Lee's arrest. The Daily Mail dispatched reporters to Dubai after Katie announced her fourth husband was missing. The British Foreign Office was alerted but initially could not locate him. A spokesperson said, 'We are supporting the family of a British man and are in contact with the local authorities. ' Dubai authorities also initially denied knowledge of his whereabouts





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