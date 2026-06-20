Katie Price Reveals Results of Corrective Lip Surgery, Husband Lee Andrews Shows Off New Hair After Prison Release

Katie Price has shown off her bruised and swollen lips after undergoing corrective lip surgery, while her husband Lee Andrews has revealed his new hair after being released from prison. The former glamour model, 48, had previously shared she was flying to Brussels for the procedure after migrated filler had left her with scar tissue. Lee, 43, appeared to have used an AI filter to give himself a new thatch of hair, after expressing his insecurities over his thinning hair.

Katie Price has revealed the results of her corrective lip surgery , as she showed her bruised and swollen pout in a new social media post.

The former glamour model, 48, had previously shared she was flying to Brussels for the procedure after migrated filler had left her with scar tissue. Katie shared snaps of her bruised lips after reuniting with her daughter Princess, along with the caption: 'Me & My Princess Ready For Filming.

' The star previously pointed out where her 'butterfly' lip filler had migrated to above the natural lip border, causing bumps and scar tissue. Hours after undergoing the surgery, Katie had uploaded a clip from her hotel bed as she plugged CBD drops. She said: 'Hey guys, yes. Before you start, I know what I look like.

Yesterday I was in Brussels, and I had all of the scar tissue taken out of my lips, so they're really swollen at the moment. So last night, luckily, I had my CBD to help with the pain and sleep, and I'm taking my gummies today as well, honestly, guys, I can't go without this.

' She added: 'This really does work. I mean, I wouldn't come on here looking like this, but I want to show you how much I'm relying on this.

' Fans were alarmed by her huge lips and wrote in the comments: 'Time to embrace age? ' and 'When does it ever end?! I think enough is enough! Just age gracefully!

'; 'There has to be a point when you stop doing this to yourself, it's heartbreaking'; 'Hi Katie, feel better soon' and 'Get well soon Pricey'. Katie revealed on Wednesday she was finally getting the bumps in her surgically enhanced lips fixed. She said in a Facebook video: 'Having an eyebrow tint. They look huge like that but obviously they won't stay like that.

I've just had a blow dry.

' Pointing to the bumps above her lips, she said: 'This will be sorted this week. All of that. My lips look so thin, I hate it. What do you guys think?

They look too thin, look. I've got nothing in them. They make my teeth look massive.

' Hours after undergoing the surgery, Katie had uploaded a clip from her hotel bed, where she showed her swollen lips as she plugged CBD drops Katie is no stranger to having cosmetic surgery. The mother-of-five has undergone an array of procedures over the years, including rhinoplasty, a silhouette facelift, 3D, veneers, lip fillers and Botox, culminating in her first facelift in 2017 and several boob jobs.

And it seems like her husband is in the market for changing up his look too, judging by his post-prison release Instagram video. Lee Andrews, 43, appeared to have used an AI filter to give himself a new thatch of hair, after expressing his insecurities over his thinning hair.

And after a trip to the salon in Dubai, Lee took to Instagram on Thursday just six days after he left prison with a buzzcut - meaning it has grown remarkably quickly. He says in the video: 'So this is when you try to reinvent yourself. This is a wet through messy look. But we are slowly getting there.

It's not too bad is it. This is a massive reinvention.

' The self-proclaimed 'millionaire' had been MIA for weeks after he was thrown behind bars in Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations, although insists he was captured at gunpoint after being suspected of espionage. Lee's disappearance set the internet alight, after Katie initially claimed he had been kidnapped before talk of his arrest began.

Despite mounting evidence that fraud was the cause for his arrest, Lee insisted that he was imprisoned on suspicion of espionage 'and held in a state security building' before being taken to prison over 'a civil case in Dubai'. In an Instagram post shared in the early hours of Wednesday, Lee continued to insist there is 'not one shred of evidence' that he has been charged with fraud, hitting out at his ex fiancée Alana for spreading the story.

Lee claimed he was 'taken to the Qatar border by the men, at gunpoint and was captured by men with assault rifles, they did slap me round a little bit, little s***s.

' It was, however, his hair that got the masses talking, as his video saw Lee boast a mass of thick locks in lieu of his previous thin hair, which he often masked under a baseball cap or was seen masking by running his hands across his head. Seemingly enjoying the attention, he went on a liking spree of the videos detailing his new hair - as many questioned if he had actually been getting a hair transplant as opposed to being seized in a cloak of mystery.

The Daily Mail revealed in January, shortly after Katie's shock wedding to the businessman, that Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in his ex Dina Taji's name without her knowledge





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Katie Price Corrective Lip Surgery Lee Andrews Prison Release Hair Transplant

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