Katie Price's Alleged Health Woes and Cosmetic Work Woes in Dubai Amid Missile Strikes

Katie Price, the ex glamour model, arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday from Dubai, despite claiming she was trapped in the UAE amid ongoing Iranian missile strikes. She cut a casual figure and showcased her tattooed midriff in a grey crop top. She also revealed her health woes and cosmetic work issues during her Katie Price Show podcast. Earlier this week, the Katie and Lee were accused of failing to settle bills after undergoing procedures at a Dubai clinic known for facial contouring, liquid rhinoplasty, and other aesthetic treatments.

Katie Price arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday from Dubai , despite claiming she was trapped in the UAE amid ongoing Iranian missile strikes. The ex glamour model, 47, cut a casual figure as she concealed the 'botched procedures' she underwent amid the trip with new husband Lee Andrews, 43.

Despite her apparent health woes, she flashed a smile while shielding her eyes behind oversized shades while being helped with her cases. On Friday, Katie said during the latest episode of her Katie Price Show podcast that all flights had been cancelled and despite her hearing missiles claimed Dubai was still 'safer than the UK'.

Earlier this week, the Katie and Lee were accused of failing to settle bills after undergoing procedures at a Dubai clinic known for facial contouring, liquid rhinoplasty, and other aesthetic treatments. Lee has now taken to his Instagram Stories to criticise the clinician behind the work, sharing a screenshot of the clinician's Instagram page. The so-called billionaire businessman hit out at a Dubai clinician over alleged the botched cosmetic work, claiming he and Katie now required corrective surgery.

Katie wore her long dark glossy locks loose amid her trip and showed terrifying results of her botched Brazilian Butt Lift and bottom fillers in alarming bikini snap. The Daily Mail has contacted the clinician, Katie, and Lee for further comment





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Katie Price Dubai Iranian Missile Strikes Gatwick Airport Cosmetic Work Health Woes Instagram Stories Clinician Liquid Rhinoplasty Facial Contouring

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