Katie Price's Appearance on Princess Andre's Show Despite Ban

The Daily Mail can reveal that Katie Price, who was previously banned from appearing in the first series of The Princess Diaries, filmed scenes with her daughter Princess Andre this week. Producers have now reversed their decision to ban her, providing a boost to her life, which is currently in crisis after her fourth husband, Lee Andrews, vanished without a trace for two weeks.

Katie Price will appear on her daughter Princess Andre ’s fly-on-the-wall ITV2 show The Princess Diaries , despite being previously banned. The glamour model, 48, filmed scenes with the 18-year-old this week, despite a request from her former manager Claire Powell to not appear in the show.

Katie fell out with Claire following the breakdown of her marriage to Peter Andre, and the source of her ban remains unclear. Producers have now reversed their decision to ban her, providing a boost to her life, which is currently in crisis after her fourth husband, Lee Andrews, vanished without a trace for two weeks





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Katie Price Princess Andre The Princess Diaries Ban Appearance Reversed Decision Life In Crisis Lee Andrews

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