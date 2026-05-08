Katie Price's Boob Job Regret and Boasted Bottom in Dubai

Katie Price, a plastic surgery fanatic, revealed her botched Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery and showcased the results on a bikini-clad snap during her romantic trip to Dubai. She also discussed her regret for the surgery and her plans to get an international driving licence to drive her husband's Ferrari.

Katie Price revealed last year that she nearly died after undergoing a botched Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) in 2019 to enhance her bottom. She showcased the botched results on a bikini-clad snap during her romantic trip to Dubai .

The surgery involved transferring fat from other parts of the body to the buttocks. Katie underwent two BBLs and has had a whopping 16 boob jobs. She regrets her botched BBL and the shape of her bottom. She plans to get an international driving licence to drive her husband's Ferrari





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Katie Price Brazilian Butt Lift Plastic Surgery Boob Jobs Dubai Ferrari International Driving Licence

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