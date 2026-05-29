Katie Price's Chaotic Relationships: A Pattern of Unhappiness

Dr Max Pemberton explores the complex and often disturbing relationships of reality TV star Katie Price, suggesting that her choices may be driven by a deep-seated need for safety and calm, stemming from a traumatic childhood experience.

Katie Price is back in the news, which is no great surprise. She rarely leaves it. This time, it's the strange and unsettling business of her husband going missing in Dubai that is making the headlines, with his father now suggesting he's been arrested and is even in jail.

Murky and unsettling is rather the weather system Katie lives in, of course. There is always a crisis, a feud, a frantic late-night video, a marriage teetering or falling apart in full public view. She 'met' Lee Andrews, her husband, online and they were married within days of meeting in the flesh. It was her ninth engagement, if you're keeping count, and plenty of people are.

You can almost hear the bookies shortening the odds on how long this marriage lasts, if it's not over already. It would be easy to roll your eyes, and I understand the temptation. But I've never been able to join in.

Because when I look at the long, chaotic run of her relationships, I see a woman reaching out, again and again, for something she has never once been allowed to have - the knowledge that in love there is safety and calm. Katie Price 'met' Lee Andrews, her husband, online and they were married within days of meeting in the flesh. The lazy verdict is that she's an attention-seeker, that the rolling dramas are all just performance.

I don't believe it. There's a kinder verdict too, that she's simply unlucky in love, a hopeless romantic forever backing the wrong horse. That one is closer to the mark, but I think it still misses what is really going on underneath. I have spent my career sitting opposite people like Katie, and what I see is not bad luck.

It is a pattern. And patterns, in my experience, are almost never accidents. They are about what we learned, a very long time ago, about what love is meant to feel like. When we follow a pattern like this, we mimic the blueprint for relationships that was handed to us as children.

Katie has spoken openly about being sexually abused as a child, and about a string of frightening relationships through her teens and 20s. I suspect it may be the most important thing to understand about her. Childhood is where all our expectations are formed. If those early years are warm and safe, then a calm home becomes your default - what you expect - for the rest of your life.

But if they are frightening, if love arrives bound up with fear and betrayal, the mind learns that this is what love is. Chaos becomes the baseline, and calm, when it finally comes along, feels wrong or suspicious, or even dull. There is a name for what often happens next. Psychologists call it repetition.

The wounded part of us is drawn, without ever quite choosing it, straight back towards the very thing that hurt us in the first place. Some believe it is an attempt to master what we could not master as children, to go back and finally get it right, to make the bad man stay and turn kind. Others think it is simpler than that, that the familiar, however painful, will always feel safer than the unknown.

Either way, you arrive in the same place. You keep choosing the person who is going to let you down, because somewhere deep inside, being let down is exactly what you are braced for and what you expect. Murky and unsettling is rather the weather system Katie lives in, of course.

There is always a crisis, a marriage teetering or falling apart in full public view, writes Dr Max Pemberton I once treated a woman, a clever and rather formidable solicitor, who had left three almost identical men. Every one of them controlling, every one unfaithful, every one slowly wearing her down. She would sit in my consulting room, honestly bewildered, and ask why on earth this kept happening to her.

When we traced it back, we found a father who came and went as he pleased, full of grand promises and empty of everything else. She had spent her whole adult life falling for men who felt, the very moment she met them, wonderfully familiar. They felt like home. And that, of course, was the whole problem.

This is not an affliction of the rich and famous. I see it constantly in my patients and, if I'm honest, in my friends. The woman who swears blind that the next one will be different, and somehow finds herself with another version of the last. The man who mistakes jealousy for passion, because jealousy is what he watched growing up.

What can you do, if you suspect this might be you? The first step is also the hardest. You have to see the pattern. Lay your relationships out in a row and look honestly at what they have in common.

The uncomfortable answer, every time, is you. Not because any of it is your fault, but because you are the single thread running through all of them.

Then comes the help. Trauma-focused therapy can be quietly transformative, gently loosening the grip of those early lessons until calm no longer feels like a threat. And finally, slow down





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Katie Price Dr Max Pemberton Trauma Repetition Patterns Relationships Safety Calm Childhood Trauma Trauma-Focused Therapy

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