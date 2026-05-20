Katie Price's Desperate Attempts to Get Lee Andrews to GMB Interview

A new YouTube vlog uploaded by Katie Price, the former glamour model, documents her day heading to Good Morning Britain (GBM) for an interview with Lee Andrews, who was supposed to attend but failed to get on a flight. Katie vlogged her preparations, expressing her determination to go on the show alone and her belief that Lee would still travel later that day. However, Lee still hasn't made it to the UK, and Katie has been ghosted by him, fearing she may never hear from him again.

Katie Price 's desperate attempts to get Lee Andrews to their joint Good Morning Britain interview last week have been revealed in a new chaotic behind the scenes video.

A new YouTube vlog uploaded by the former glamour model, 47, documents the day that initially sparked the bizarre and ongoing 'missing husband' saga amid his current mysterious disappearance. Lee, 42, was due to travel to the UK to reunite with his wife last Monday, but failed to get on a flight, later claiming he had 'things to do' but was still on his way. He has repeatedly firmly denied reports he had a travel ban.

And this week Katie declared that Lee was missing, five days after she last heard from him and claimed he was 'detained in a van with his hands tied' after his disappearance. But fresh reports say Lee has not been kidnapped as Katie feared and is instead squatting in a run-down villa in Dubai and is 'ghosting' her. Last week Katie vlogged her day heading to GMB for the interview which Lee was meant to attend.

A new YouTube vlog uploaded by the former glamour model, 47, documents the day that initially sparked the bizarre and ongoing 'missing husband' saga amid his current mysterious disappearance.

As she got ready in the kitchen of her Sussex home before getting into a cab to head to London for the show she said to the camera: 'I'm doing Good Morning Britain. Lee was supposed to fly here yesterday as you know. And he hasn't so he is supposed to be coming today. So the show must go on.

GMB still want me on the show, they don't want him on via Zoom, so I'm going on my own.

' Insisting he would still travel later that day Katie added: 'Lee didn't get the flight. But he's coming today. He was meant to fly. People are saying he is on a flight ban.

It is what it is. The show must go on.

'I am going to get interrogated on TV as everyone think he's on a flight ban. But I can handle anything. But he is at the airport now. But everyone has it in for Lee...

'. After the TV appearance she was seen chatting to her mum Amy, as she asked her why Lee wasn't with her. Katie then told her: 'He's at the airport now. Look if he doesn't come he is digging a hole for himself.

What else can I say. It is what it is, I have to go now bye...

' The next part of the video then shows Katie on the phone to Lee after the show as she tells him: 'None of them believe that you're coming they were asking me about it on the show. Everyone is dying to see you on that couch.

'Everyone keeps telling me 'he's not coming'. The fact is you have to just get here and prove them all wrong.

' Lee still hasn't made it to the UK however. It comes as a new report has claimed that Katie has been ghosted by Lee and fears she may never hear from him again. He is said to be only talking to a few of his trusted network on a burner phone and 'frantically planning a route out of this ginormous hole he appears to have buried himself in'.

Katie, who wed Lee in January following a whirlwind ten-day romance, branded their relationship a 'soap opera' after he became radio silent and did not travel to the UK for GMB. The Sun has now reported the Dubai-based businessman is wanted by Interpol, after Hertfordshire Police – who had been previously investigating claims from an ex-girlfriend – escalated their case.

A heartbroken Katie, meanwhile, is said to have been on the phone to lawyers over the past 24 hours, seeking counsel. Assistant Editor of The Sun, Clemmie Moodie, also claims she is the latest of Lee's victims, after being conned out of £1,000. Last week Katie vlogged her day heading to GMB for the interview which Lee was meant to attend.

As she got ready in the kitchen of her Sussex home before getting into a cab to head to London for the show she said to the camera: 'I'm doing Good Morning Britain. Lee was supposed to fly here yesterday as you know...

' Insisting he would still travel later that day Katie added: 'Lee didn't get the flight. But he's coming today. He was meant to fly...

' She was keeping a smile on her face as she got ready for the show despite Lee not making it to the U





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Good Morning Britain Missing Husband Travel Ban Dubai Ghosting Conman Secret Double Life Ex-Girlfriend Hertfordshire Police Interpol Vlog Preparations Determination Interview Failure To Travel Ghosting Fear Conman Secret Double Life Ex-Girlfriend Hertfordshire Police Interpol Vlog Preparations Determination Interview Failure To Travel

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