Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Breaks Silence, Claims He Was Captured at Gunpoint on Espionage Suspicion Amid Fraud Allegations

Lee Andrews, husband of Katie Price, has finally addressed his disappearance, claiming he was captured at gunpoint on suspicion of espionage and held in a black site, denying fraud allegations that led to his imprisonment in Dubai.

After weeks of speculation and silence, Lee Andrews , the husband of model Katie Price , has broken his silence on his mysterious disappearance, claiming he was captured at gunpoint on suspicion of espionage, not fraud as widely reported.

The 43-year-old businessman, who was released from Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on Friday, took to Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday to share his version of events, insisting that there is no evidence to support allegations that he was imprisoned for fraud. In an emotional video, Andrews described being taken from the Qatar border by armed men who suspected him of being a spy, leading to a harrowing ordeal that included being held in a black site without access to a phone or legal rights.

He credited Katie Price and UK authorities for securing his release. Andrews, who married Price in a surprise ceremony last year, revealed that his ordeal began when he was apprehended near the Qatar border due to heightened regional tensions. I was taken by the Qatar border by the men, at gunpoint and was captured by men with assault rifles, they did slap me round a little bit, little s***s, he recounted.

From there, I was taken to a black site where I had no use of my phone, and from what I know, it was an extended arm of the National Guard. He claimed that despite being suspected of espionage, he was never formally charged with any fraud-related crimes, contradicting reports that he owed substantial debts and had taken out a mortgage in his ex-fiancée Dina Taji's name without her knowledge.

Andrews insisted, At no point have I faced anything to do with fraud allegations or criminal activities. He said that after being held in state security, he was moved to the mainstream prison system due to a civil case, but he emphasized that the fraud allegations are baseless. The news of Andrews' arrest first emerged last month, with reports indicating that he was behind bars in Al Awir Central Prison over fraud allegations, requiring a six-figure sum for release.

The Daily Mail revealed that Andrews had allegedly taken out a £200,000 mortgage in Taji's name without her consent, leading to a travel ban. However, Andrews vehemently denied this in his latest Instagram post, challenging anyone to produce evidence. There is not one shred of evidence where I have taken a mortgage in someone else's name, particularly in my ex fiancée's name Dina, he said, inviting her to bring forward the mortgage paper.

He also called out another ex, Alana Percival, for spreading what he called false stories. Andrews described his relationship with Percival as fleeting, stating that he was engaged to her for only six days and spent a total of 30 days with her, yet he claimed he bought her everything. He concluded by thanking Katie Price for making a noise about his case, which he believes led to the UAE authorities listening and allowing his release.

Price, who shared an emotional reunion with Andrews on Sunday, has publicly expressed relief at his return, posting My husband back on her social media. While the controversy continues, Andrews maintains his innocence and insists that the true reason for his detention was espionage suspicion, a claim that has yet to be independently verified





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