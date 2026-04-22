Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Faces Fresh Scrutiny Over AI Adidas Post and Dubious Claims

Lee Andrews, husband of Katie Price, has shared another AI-generated image claiming a partnership with Adidas, adding to a growing list of unsubstantiated boasts and questionable financial dealings. The post comes amid claims of attempting to buy Chelsea FC and admissions of embellishing his CV.

Katie Price 's husband, Lee Andrews , continues to generate controversy with a recent social media post featuring an AI-generated image of himself seemingly endorsing Adidas . The image, promoting a fictitious ' Adidas x Adroson Proset' line, has sparked further scrutiny of Andrews' claims and boasts since his marriage to the glamour model in January.

This latest incident follows a pattern of unsubstantiated assertions, including fluency in 12 languages, professional connections with Kris Jenner, and a recent, highly improbable claim of attempting to purchase a majority stake in Chelsea Football Club. Andrews has disabled comments on the Adidas post, suggesting an awareness of the potential backlash.

Andrews' claims regarding Chelsea have been met with skepticism from sources close to the couple, who express doubt about his financial capacity to acquire the club, valued at £4.25 billion. He vaguely alluded to substantial wealth in an interview with The Sun, stating that verification processes were underway, but offered no concrete details. This follows admissions of embellishing his CV, attributing inaccuracies to a former personal assistant.

Despite these revelations, Katie Price recently shared a meme expressing 'pure love' with 'no lies or secrets,' suggesting she remains devoted to her husband. Andrews' attempts to demonstrate his linguistic abilities in Spanish and subsequent struggles with Hindi and Arabic during the same interview further highlighted inconsistencies in his self-portrayal. He also made claims about working directly with Kris Jenner's mother, suggesting Kim Kardashian has limited agency within her own business dealings.

Beyond the recent claims, Andrews has a history of questionable financial dealings and legal issues. He previously faced allegations of fraud in Dubai, reportedly involving forging an ex-girlfriend's signature for a £200,000 loan, resulting in a travel ban from the United Arab Emirates – a claim he denies. A recent accusation alleges he failed to repay a $1000 investment to a woman, with documentation indicating his company, Aura Worldwide Holdings Ltd., was dissolved in 2024.

The woman claims she sent the money to Andrews' personal bank account and has been awaiting a refund for nearly two months. Andrews has also previously claimed to have studied at Cambridge University and hold a PhD, and falsely listed positions with the Labour Party and The Prince's Trust on his LinkedIn profile.

While he now admits his CV was 'not good' and blames a former PA for its inaccuracies, the repeated pattern of exaggeration and unsubstantiated claims continues to raise concerns about his credibility and financial stability





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Adidas AI Chelsea FC Fraud CV Kris Jenner Dubai Investment

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