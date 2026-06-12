Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Freed From Dubai Prison After Fraud Arrest

Lee Andrews, husband of Katie Price, has been released from a Dubai prison following fraud allegations. Katie refused to pay the £140,000 release fee, and family concerns mount over her mental health.

Katie Price 's husband Lee Andrews has reportedly been released from prison in Dubai after a tumultuous month of legal battles and financial negotiations. The self-proclaimed billionaire, 43, was arrested last month on fraud allegations and held at Al Awir Central Prison.

Katie, 48, had been told that a six-figure sum was required for his release, initially a fee of £6,500, which she was prepared to pay. However, upon arriving at the courthouse with her credit card, she learned the amount had increased to £140,000 due to another case involving property.

Katie has publicly stated she will not provide Lee with any money, telling The Sun: 'I've made it clear to Lee, I will never give him money, I'll never give a man money, I've done it all my life, I've always been the breadwinner.

' She viewed paying the release sum as a reckless move and emphasized her determination to stay strong despite the difficult situation. Lee, meanwhile, reportedly asked Katie if a GoFundMe fundraiser had been set up to cover the £140,000. In a phone conversation, Katie allegedly rejected the idea, saying, 'No-one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you.

' Sources close to the family have expressed growing concern for Katie's mental health and the welfare of her children, noting that she is spending too much time away from them while dealing with the crisis in Dubai. Her sister Sophie has also been vocal in her criticism of Lee, particularly after he failed to show up for a scheduled Good Morning Britain interview.

During their podcast, Sophie accused Lee of 'massively mugging you off' and called him a 'f**king d**khead' on Instagram, urging Katie to recognize her worth. The controversy surrounding Lee extends beyond the current fraud allegations. Since Katie married him, two of his exes have come forward with warnings. Crystal Janke claimed Lee hoodwinked her into handing over £123,000 for an investment that promised a £1 million return.

Alana Percival also issued warnings on social media. Additionally, Katie met with Lee's ex Dina Taji, who warned her face-to-face about the conman. The Daily Mail reported that Lee had taken out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge, leading to legal action and a travel ban. Despite the turmoil, Katie remains steadfast, telling the press: 'I am not stupid.

I know people have been calling me stupid, I see all the trolling, I hear it.

' She has chosen to stay in Dubai to support Lee, even as her family worries about her well-being





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