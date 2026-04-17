Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Joins OnlyFans Amid Travel Ban Uncertainty

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has reportedly signed up for OnlyFans, charging £18 for exclusive content, as he aims to raise funds to potentially join his wife in the UK. This comes despite Katie confirming that Andrews is subject to a travel ban in Dubai, a situation he has previously denied, though reports link him to past legal troubles in the UAE. Andrews has been actively promoting his new career and refuting claims of marital strain, while Katie expresses her reluctance to live in Dubai permanently.

Katie Price 's husband, Lee Andrews , has reportedly launched a new career selling content on OnlyFans, a platform his wife also uses. Andrews, 42, shared a link to his creator profile on Thursday, featuring a photo of his legs and a description that invites subscribers to a VIP experience with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, personal stories, and adventures for a subscription fee of £18. This development comes amidst ongoing discussions about his ability to travel to the UK.

While Andrews has publicly stated his intention to travel to the UK in May, Katie Price has confirmed that he is indeed subject to a travel ban. She addressed the situation on her podcast, explaining that travel bans can be issued in Dubai for various reasons, even minor ones, implying that the circumstances surrounding his ban are not necessarily indicative of severe wrongdoing, though he has previously been reported to have faced legal issues in Dubai, including an alleged jail stint for forging his ex-girlfriend's signature to obtain a substantial loan. Andrews denies these allegations. His new venture on OnlyFans could potentially generate funds to facilitate his move to the UK. He has also shared various quotes about relationships and trust on his social media, alongside AI-generated content depicting him and Katie's 'winter wedding,' created in collaboration with a magazine. This follows earlier reports suggesting that concerns from Katie's family and friends regarding her relationship with Andrews have created strain. Andrews has attempted to dispel these rumors, posting a spoof article on Instagram titled Lee Andrews Confirms Return to the UK, asserting that the couple is stronger than ever and planning to live together in May, ahead of their winter wedding. A source close to Katie's family suggested that while she was initially swept off her feet by Andrews, the escalating worries from those around her, coupled with the impact of geopolitical events like the war in Iran on her life in Dubai, made her realize the distance from home and her children. This toll was evident when she expressed dissatisfaction with staying in England in a vlog, ruling out a permanent move to Dubai. Katie and Lee initially married in January, shortly after meeting, and held a second, legal ceremony in February. Despite their marital status, Lee has remained in the UAE while Katie has been commuting between the UK and Dubai. Katie has now stated her intention not to return to Dubai, hoping that Lee will travel to the UK to join her, indicating that she feels she has fulfilled her part of the arrangement





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