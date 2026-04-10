Lee Andrews, husband of Katie Price, is joining OnlyFans, despite previously claiming to be a billionaire. The announcement, made via Instagram, raises questions about his finances and credibility, especially in light of the couple's whirlwind marriage and accusations of financial deceit. Price is not visiting Dubai, awaiting his UK return.

Lee Andrews , the husband of Katie Price , has announced his intention to join the adult content platform OnlyFans, raising eyebrows given his previous claims of being a billionaire. The announcement, made via his Instagram Stories, showcases a heavily filtered gym selfie where Andrews, 42, brands himself a 'social media sensation,' hinting at an 83 million viewership.

The news comes after a whirlwind romance with ex-glamour model Katie Price, 47, culminating in a rushed marriage in January, followed by a formal ceremony. This quick union has sparked considerable concern and skepticism, fueled by reports questioning Andrews' financial standing and integrity. Andrews' claims of immense wealth have been met with doubt, particularly in light of his recent marriage and his audacious ambition to purchase a stake in Chelsea Football Club. This aspiration seems highly improbable, especially when compared to the current owner's substantial fortune, highlighting the disparity in their financial capabilities. The source of Andrews’ wealth remains unclear, with some questioning the veracity of his assertions. \Andrews' credibility has been challenged, further compounded by accusations from his former partners. Ex-fiancée Alana Percival, who was engaged to Andrews shortly before his marriage to Price, has accused him of financial deceit and making unsubstantiated claims about his wealth and accomplishments. His claims of a PhD from Cambridge University and managing a sustainable vehicle venture from the United Arab Emirates are also under scrutiny. The speed of his marriage to Katie Price, just weeks after meeting, further raised suspicion, with many of Price's fans and family expressing concern. The situation has led to speculation and commentary, with many questioning the authenticity of Andrews' claims and the motivations behind his actions. The comparison of his claims with the reality of his financial resources highlights a considerable gap. This contrast, coupled with the skepticism surrounding his past, contributes to the overall perception of Andrews as someone whose words and deeds may not align.\Adding to the complexities, Katie Price has revealed that she will not be travelling to Dubai to visit Andrews but will await his return to the UK. She has also detailed her plans, navigating the complexities of their cross-continental relationship. Price seems focused on her work and home life, suggesting a level of detachment. In her vlog, she states that she is looking forward to Andrews' return, hoping he will soon visit the UK. She mentions her recent trips to Dubai and her focus on practical matters. Andrews' move to OnlyFans further fuels public interest, adding another chapter to a saga filled with intrigue, alleged financial inconsistencies, and public scrutiny. The unfolding narrative involves a series of claims and counterclaims, raising questions about Andrews' credibility, his relationship with Katie Price, and the future of their marriage. The entire situation paints a picture of a relationship that has, from the outset, drawn significant public interest and scrutiny. The future of their marriage remains uncertain, contingent on both individuals' actions, promises, and the potential impact of their recent business ventures





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