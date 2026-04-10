Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Joins OnlyFans Amidst Billionaire Claims and Financial Scrutiny

Lee Andrews, the husband of Katie Price, is joining OnlyFans, prompting questions given his previous claims of immense wealth. The move follows their quick marriage and raises further scrutiny of his financial background, as allegations of being a scammer have surfaced. Price states she will not visit Andrews, but will wait for him to return to the UK.

Lee Andrews , the husband of Katie Price , has announced his entry into the adult content platform OnlyFans, raising eyebrows given his previous claims of being a billionaire. The announcement, made on Thursday, immediately sparked reactions, considering the couple's whirlwind romance and the scrutiny surrounding Andrews' financial status. Andrews, 42, married Price, 47, a former glamour model, in January after knowing each other for just a few weeks.

This quick marriage was followed by a legal ceremony, causing surprise and worry among fans and family due to reports questioning Andrews' credibility, including allegations of him being a scammer. Andrews, in an Instagram Story, presented a heavily edited gym selfie, portraying himself as a social media sensation with an apparent viewership of 83 million. The caption, accompanying a shirtless photo flaunting his physique, declared that Andrews was set to generate significant income on OnlyFans. His assertions of vast wealth have faced skepticism, particularly after his rapid marriage and recent claims of plans to purchase Chelsea Football Club, a claim that clashes with the club's current valuation of £4.25 billion. Andrews' statements about his wealth have been met with skepticism. He told The Sun: 'I can’t tell you all the workings and inner parts to my wealth but definitely the money is there. And they have to accept and they have to verify, but it will be going in.' A source close to the couple expressed doubt about Andrews' ambitions to acquire Chelsea, noting that they knew nothing about such plans. The validity of Andrews' financial background remains uncertain, despite his assertions of connections with Elon Musk. In contrast, the current Chelsea owner, Boehly, has a personal wealth estimated to be between $8.4 billion and $9.3 billion. Andrews' history also includes claims of generating between £2 million and £5 million annually through investments in the United States. Furthermore, Andrews' reputation has been significantly damaged since his marriage to Price, with past relationships accusing him of being a scammer. His ex-fiancée, Alana Percival, has accused him of financial exploitation and making false claims about his achievements, and the businessman has also previously claimed to have a PhD from Cambridge University. \The situation has attracted considerable attention, and Katie Price has discussed the matter. Price said her son, Junior, questioned her rapid marriage to Andrews. Price stated she will not travel to Dubai to meet her husband; instead, she will wait for him to return to the UK. Price has mentioned on her YouTube channel that she hopes Andrews will soon be able to travel to the UK, stating she has 'done her bit.' She said: 'Hopefully Lee will be flying to the UK soon. When he can, he'll come over and just do normal stuff here. I love that I'm back . I'm not going to go to Dubai now for a bit. I've done my bit in Dubai and with everything going on there, it's all quiet and I've got things to do back here as well. 'I still want to sort the house out, work, even though I can work there, I just like being home, everything is here. Where I've been in Dubai, it hasn't even been sunny, it's been raining.' The story has caused a lot of discussion. The news has raised questions about Andrews' character, marriage to Price, and his financial claims. The development has attracted considerable attention, further fueling the interest around the marriage of Price and Andrews. Insiders have stated Andrews has possibly left the country, although there is no evidence to support this claim, Price has admitted she 'hopes' he will come to her





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